$46,000,000 Washington Capitals star clears the air regarding lingering trade rumors

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has recently quashed all the rumors. Speculation about his absence from the team and potential rifts with the coaching staff has prompted the star player to step forward and set the record straight.

Backstrom, who inked a substantial $46 million contract with the Washington Capitals in January 2020, has been a cornerstone of the team for years. He has finally clarified his position to dispel any misinformation that's out there.

The saga began when reports from Radiosporten Hockey, a show on Sverige Radio, alleged that Backstrom's absence from the team was not due to injury, as claimed, but rather stemmed from a supposed discord with head coach Spencer Carbery. Swiftly shutting down these claims, Backstrom said:

"That's not true. There's no truth in that." (via Swede Aftonbladet)

Nicklas Backstrom has been battling ongoing injury issues and made a tough decision to step away from the game indefinitely. His struggles with hip resurfacing surgery in June 2022 led to a realization that further time and rest were necessary for his health and well-being.

Backstrom had expressed gratitude for the support from teammates, the organization, and fans in a statement last November. The statement said:

"Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game. This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time ... I ask for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward."

Washington Capitals plans with Nicklas Backstrom, his milestones, and more

Despite hopes for a comeback fueled by an offseason of intensive training, Backstrom found himself unable to reach his previous level of performance. With one year remaining on his contract and a significant cap hit of $9.2 million, the Washington Capitals' plan is for him to reside on long-term injured reserve for his final year, according to general manager Brian MacLellan.

Backstrom achieved several milestones during his career with the Washington Capitals, including surpassing 600 assists in October 2018 and reaching 700 assists in March 2021. He also scored his 1,000th career point in March 2022.

And then in January 2020, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Capitals. After returning from hip surgery in January 2023, Backstrom faced challenges with his hip's response, leading him to take an indefinite leave from the game after eight games in the 2023-24 season.

For now, he has not officially declared retirement or indicated a clear path forward.

