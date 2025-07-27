$46,500,000 Leafs unicorn makes his feelings known about possibly playing alongside Auston Matthews for Team USA in 2026 Olympics

Matthew Knies recently spoke about playing for Team USA at the 2026 Olympics alongside Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews. After a strong performance last season, Knies signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract to stay in Toronto. He scored 29 goals and provided 29 assists in 78 games, and had five goals in the playoffs.
Despite his numbers, Knies, who is also called the Leafs' unicorn, said he needs to earn his spot through strong play.
"I mean, obviously it would be a huge honor to make that team and, to get to represent them again on that stage," Knies said on Daily Faceoff' earlier this week [33:26]." That'd be pretty surreal. I have to earn it. I have to earn the opportunity to make that roster."
Knies previously represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He said it would be special to play with Auston Matthews.
"I know it's obviously not going to be easy," Knies said. "There's a lot of names that deserve to be there and go there. So yeah, it's going to be challenging. But I think if I have a strong start to the season and I could show what I can do and, and, hopefully, earn my way onto that team, it'd be pretty incredible."
Meanwhile, Auston Matthews had a down year, in which he scored 33 goals after scoring 69 goals the previous season. He played through an injury but did not need surgery. In his season-ending interview, he said he wants to use the offseason to fully recover.
"Definitely a tough year physically," Matthew said in May (via NHL.com). "But I'm confident with some time off... and treatment... I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season..."
Matthew Knies "looked up to" Captain Auston Matthews
In his interview from May, Knies had called the Leafs the most professional team and said that it has a real chance to win. He also talked about Auston Matthews and praised his leadership.
"He's a tremendous leader, teammate and someone I've looked up to," Knies said. "He's taught me a lot since I've been here, so I can't thank that guy enough."
In his comments after signing his contract, Matthew Knies said he wanted to stay in Toronto for a long time.
"I wanted a longer term,” Knies said.
Knies said he never considered a short-term deal. Next year, Knies and the team will try to bounce back after another early playoff exit. The Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games last postseason.
