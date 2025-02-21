49ers star Christian McCaffrey makes his thoughts clear on 4 Nations final outcome, pushes for rematch

Christian McCaffrey was unhappy with a tense, hard-fought loss by his country in the 4 Nations Final on Thursday night. The San Francisco 49ers running back was, like many, watching closely as the American team tried to win the first-ever title.

They fell short, but that means they also split with Canada. Team USA beat Canada in Montreal, and Canada responded by beating USA for the trophy in Boston.

McCaffrey believes it should have been a best-of-three final. Even by points, the two teams are tied due to the US winning a regular game and Canada winning an overtime game.

Unfortunately, he will have to wait until next year if the NHL decides to once again do the 4 Nations Face-Off.

If not, the Olympics in Milan in 2026 are also coming up, and NHL players will be able to represent their countries there. A possible rematch could be held there between two of the top nations in the sport.

Canada got revenge in 4 Nations final

Before the game, former Canadian hockey star Paul Bissonnette said there would be a national emergency if Canada lost a second time to the USA in a mini-tournament and if it couldn't bring home a trophy.

Canada won the 4 Nations title in overtime (Imagn)

They had been defeated in Montreal 3-1 after Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk picked fights with Canadian players. Canada, the birthplace of hockey, wanted revenge on Thursday night.

They got it, but it was a hard-fought battle. The two sides were tied 2-2 in the second period, and the goalkeepers kept both sides out of the net in the third. Jordan Binnington in particular made a lot of saves.

The US was controlling the puck and attacking frequently getting shots on goal, but Binnington was a stone wall. Canada barely had possession, but it got a faceoff in the attacking zone midway through the OT period.

After winning it, a pass was slotted into the middle to Connor McDavid, who calmly blasted it past Connor Hellebuyck to break the tie and give Canada the inaugural 4 Nations trophy.

