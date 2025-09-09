$49M Wild star urges Kirill Kaprizov to 'sign' and get 'locked up' in Minnesota amid record-breaking extension speculation

Minnesota Wild star Matt Boldy made his thoughts crystal clear by urging the club to pony up and extend superstar Kirill Kaprizov.

In a September 9 piece, Boldy was quoted by Michael Russo of The Athletic. In the article, Boldy made it known that the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov would do well to get a deal done soon.

Boldy stated:

“It’s none of my business. As much as I want him on our team and would do anything to have him stay here and sign for eight more years, it’s not up to me.”

Boldy, who signed a massive extension himself in Minnesota, wants nothing more than to see Kaprizov stay with the Wild. But Boldy is also aware of the fact that he can’t force the issue regardless of how much he’d like to.

Boldy added:

“Obviously, we want him in Minnesota and to sign his contract and be here and locked up.”

Boldy will be entering the third year of his $49 million contract. Adding Kirill Kaprizov for eight more years would give Boldy at least five seasons to play with one of the NHL’s brightest players. If and when that’s the case, Boldy knows it’s up to Kaprizov and the Wild to work things out.

Insider confident Kirill Kaprizov will return to Minnesota

In the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the comments made by Wild owner Craig Leopold. Leopold stated that he was confident that Kaprizov and the Wild would agree on a new contract.

The deal, believed to break Leon Draisaitl’s current league-high contract, could be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks. Kaprizov will be returning to North America ahead of the Wild’s opening of training camp after spending time in Russia this summer.

Friedman stated:

“He (Leopold) sounded very confident. You know, Kaprizov’s coming back into town next week.” Friedman added, “I never worry about this stuff too much in the summer. I believe this is a pressure point now, like this time of year, because you have to decide, like McDavid does, can you handle the aggravation? Do you want the scrutiny? Do you have something else in mind? This is the time now that Kaprizov is coming back that everybody really puts their cards on the table, and everybody gets a true idea of what everyone's thinking."

If that’s the case, then Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild will have more clarity about what’s happening, one way or another.

Perhaps now it will just be a matter of time before Kaprizov and the Wild put ink to paper and hammer out a deal to put this situation behind them once and for all.

