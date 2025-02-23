The Boston Bruins faced boos from the home crowd during their 3-2 overtime loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

The fans' frustration stemmed from a lackluster first period performance that saw the Ducks take a 2-0 lead on goals from Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano while holding a decisive 16-7 edge in shots.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm, who is in the first year of a 7-year, $54,250,000 contract, understood the fans' reaction:

"We deserved it. We knew we played bad. Obviously when it happens, you come into the locker room and everyone's pissed off...At that time we deserve to get booed. They know hockey here, and obviously we weren't playing nearly good enough," Lindholm said (per The Athletic).

The Bruins did manage to tie the game with goals from Lindholm in the second period and Morgan Geekie in the third. However, the Ducks' Leo Carlsson won it 3-2 in overtime, handing Boston a tough loss on home ice.

"We came back and got the point. But right now we're in a tough spot. We need every point we can get. To put ourselves in that spot after the first, that's tough," Lindholm said.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves on 29 shots faced. Anaheim's John Gibson exited after the second period due to an upper-body injury after stopping 19 of 20 shots. Backup Lukas Dostal replaced him effectively, making 10 saves.

Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco on 3-2 OT loss against Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco voiced his frustration with the team's slow start, which forced them to play from behind most of the game:

“You spot a team a two-goal lead, in this league, it’s hard to play catch-up hockey,” Sacco said. “We fought back. We came back and stuck with it. I think that’s something to build on with our guys, but it’s start to finish now. Start to finish, 60 minutes. This is where we’re at in the season right now.”

Sacco admitted it was frustrating to miss out on the extra point, especially after building momentum late in the game.

"But you know, every point matters right now.” he added.

The Boston Bruins will next host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

