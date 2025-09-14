  • home icon
“$5M x 4” “Whatever he wants”: Maple Leafs fans quote Anthony Stolarz’s next contract with Toronto

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 14, 2025 18:04 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs are talking with goalie Anthony Stolarz (image credit: IMAGN)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in discussions with goalie Anthony Stolarz about a new contract. He is in the final season of a two-year deal worth $2.5 million each season. He had a strong first campaign with Toronto in 2024-25.

A knee issue kept him out for six weeks, but Stolarz still finished with career-high numbers. He played 34 games, posting a 21-8-3 record and also had a .926 save percentage, which ranked among the league’s best.

Leafslatest posted a question for hockey fans on X on Sunday.

"With the Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz in talks to get the goalie re-signed, what do YOU THINK is a fair number and term for the Leafs to bring Stolarz back for? 🤔💙," Leafslatest tweeted.
Fans shared their thoughts.

“Whatever he wants,” a fan wrote.
"$5 mil x 4 Hes great. Hasn’t played more than half a season worth of games. Think it’s fair and then you have him + Woll as 1A 1B for at least three years under $9 million for both goalies (which is less than 9% of the cap going into next year)," another fan wrote.
"3.4 mil still hasn’t proven his self," one fan commented.
Some believe the Leafs should keep Stolarz for the future.

"3.5 Max, had a one solid year. But can't reward until we know its not a fluke. Look at Jack Campbell... that could of been a huge mistake!" one fan said.
"4 years, 6.0M Key word is "fair." 6 isn't too high. The cap is going be 113 in two seasons," another fan said.
"Somewhere around 4x4.5M seems fair. Spencer Knight and Dustin Wolf set the market this week. They’re a lot younger so that impacts their worth," a fan tweeted.

Stolarz's performance last season gave Toronto stability in goal, but his health was part of a lot of discussions.

Brad Treliving's comments on Anthony Stolarz's contract

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke about goalie Anthony Stolarz's contract on Sept 3. He highlighted that Stolarz and Joseph Woll were one of the best goalie tandems in the league. Treliving added that they gave the Leafs a strong backbone last season.

"We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative," Treliving said, via The Athletic. "We’d love to find a way to get something done. If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it."

Toronto hopes to keep Stolarz beyond 2025-26 NHL season. However, the final decision will depend on contract negotiations.

