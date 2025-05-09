5x Grammy winner Lil Wayne weighs in on Oilers-Knights controversy over no penalty call on Viktor Arvidsson

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime of Game 2 in their second-round playoff series on Thursday night. During the overtime, Viktor Arvidsson appeared to trip Brayden McNabb who crashed into the boards and exited the game with an injury but no penalty was called.

Ad

Shortly after, Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the game-winning goal at 15:20 of overtime. The no penalty call on Arvidsson has stirred up controversy on social media and 5-time Grammy winner rapper Lil Wayne took to X to share his two-pence on the matter.

“Knights just got robbed,” he tweeted after the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Victor Olofsson put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on the night during a power play. Chandler Stephenson tied it for Vegas later in the first. Olofsson scored again on the power play in the second period but. Jonathan Marchessault answered back for the Knights, tying it 2-2.

In the third, the Oilers quickly jumped ahead 4-2 as Zach Hyman scored and then Evander Kane added another goal just 1:51 into the period. Olofsson scored his second power-play goal of the night to cut it to 4-3 for the Knights. Then Alex Pietrangelo tied it 4-4 with just eight minutes left in regulation.

Ad

In overtime, Nicolas Roy was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Trent Frederic. Vegas killed off the penalty. Soon after, Brayden McNabb was tripped by Viktor Arvidsson and crashed into the boards. No penalty was called. McNabb left the ice under his own power.

Just 17 seconds later, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl came down on a two-on-one. McDavid fed Draisaitl who scored the game-winner with 4:40 left in OT.

Ad

Bruce Cassidy opens up on no penalty call on Viktor Arvidsson

In the post-game interview, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy called out the game officials for not calling the penalty on Viktor Arvidsson the play that left Brayden McNabb injured.

“Gord (Dwyer) is looking right at it. He blew it, he missed the call,” Cassidy said. “I don't know what to say. It's a can opener trip, it's a dangerous play, it's all those things, but it didn't get called so you gotta keep playing.”

Ad

He was clearly unhappy with the game and mentioned how important McNabb is to the whole team.

“McNabb is one of our guys that, one of the popular teammates in our room, so that is tough part of playing through, as it is not as easy as it looks. We are human, right? But at the end of the day that's the task in front of you when those happen or don't happen,” he added.

The Oilers will host the Golden Knights for Game 3 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama