6 trades that happened on Day 1 of 2025 NHL draft ft. Noah Dobson to Canadiens 

Six notable trades set the tone on the opening night of the 2025 NHL draft, held on Friday. With Day 1 in the books and Day 2 of the draft kicks off on Saturday.

Here's a closer look at the notable deals that unfolded on draft night:

6 trades that went down on Day 1 of 2025 NHL draft

#1. Carolina and Chicago

The Hurricanes sent the No. 29 pick to the Blackhawks in exchange for the No. 34 and No. 61 picks, as well as a 2027 fifth-rounder. With No. 29, Chicago selected forward Mason West from Fargo.

#2. Los Angeles and Pittsburgh

The Kings dropped from pick No. 24 to No. 31 and No. 59 by trading with Pittsburgh. They added depth with the extra late second-rounder. Pittsburgh filled the spot by drafting University of Michigan winger Will Horcoff, son of former Oilers captain Shawn Horcoff.

#3. Ottawa and Nashville

The Senators traded the No. 21 pick to the Predators, receiving picks No. 23 and No. 67 in return. Nashville used No. 21 to draft defenseman Cameron Reid from Kitchener.

#4. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia

The Penguins moved down from No. 12 to picks No. 22 and No. 31. That cleared space for the Flyers, who used pick No. 12 to select Windsor’s center Jack Nesbitt, keeping their first-round count at two.

#5. Colorado and Columbus

The Avalanche picked up forward Gavin Brindley, the No. 77 pick in the 2025 third round, and a conditional second-rounder in 2027 from the Blue Jackets. In return, Columbus added speed and physicality to their lineup while also freeing up some cap space.

#6. New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens

The Islanders sent defenseman Noah Dobson to the Canadiens in a deal that brought back forward Emil Heineman and Montreal’s pair of first-round selections at No. 16 and No. 17.

NHL analyst Craig Button's take on Montreal Canadiens acquiring Noah Dobson

Following the acquisition of Noah Dobson, the Canadiens moved quickly to secure him long-term, finalizing an eight-year, $76 million contract for the defenseman, carrying a $9.5 million annual cap hit.

Speaking on TSN 690 radio, NHL analyst Craig Button said:

“I think it's a phenomenal trade for the Montreal Canadiens. Let me emphasize — phenomenal… Where do you find top-pair defensemen going to be 25 years of age? I mean, he's an Olympic candidate for certain. He's got only growth ahead in his game.

"It's almost larceny by the Montreal Canadiens getting Dobson," he added.

Dobson registered 39 points in 71 games last season and has quickly developed into one of the NHL's best young blueliners.

