"6 years too late": Edmonton fans rejoice as Oilers reportedly don't extend goalie coach Dustin Schwartz

Edmonton Oilers fans on social media reacted as the team opted not to extend goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz’s contract.
According to a report by Jason Gregor of Oilersnation, the Oilers chose not to offer Schwartz an extension after his contract expired last month. He served as the Oilers goaltending coach since 2014.
Here's how Oilers fans reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter). One tweeted:
"About 6 years too late."
Another chimed in:
"Schwartz is a good guy, but this call should have been made a few years ago."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"The the fact that think thing it’s only the goalie coach is crazy we need a actual nhl goalie not no back-up that was supposed to be the back-up goalie fo jack campbell , and not no ahl goalie an actual nhl goalie," a third fan posted.
"So Schwartz never worked on skills with goalies? Wtf? there must have been someone working skills with them? Who was that? Adam Francelli (sp?) is a great skills guy if they need one. David Marcoux as well," another posted.
"It’s been fumble after fumble for a long time. Extended Koskinen after 19 games, gave up on Dubnyk, let Brossoit go, passed on drafting Ottinger. Long over due for a goalie department," another user wrote.
"It's amazing the Oilers are that bad at this. I think they do a lot of things right, nowadays, but this definitely hasn't been one of them," another chimed in."
Dustin Schwartz tenure with Edmontoin Oilers was marked with inconsistency
The decision to move on from Schwartz, who served since November 2014, stems from criticism of the team’s goaltending performance.
Under Schwartz, the Oilers struggled with inconsistency in net, with goalies like Stuart Skinner showing declining save percentages (.913 to .896 over three years) and weaknesses in lateral movement.
Since Schwartz joined the Oilers in November 2014, the team has cycled through numerous goaltenders without achieving sustained stability in the net. Several goaltenders, such as Cam Talbot and Anthony Stolarz, found success after leaving the Oilers, raising questions about Schwartz’s coaching effectiveness.
General Manager Stan Bowman and the Oilers’ management signaled a need for roster and staff adjustments after back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama