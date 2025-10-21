  • home icon
  $60,800,000 Canadiens forward takes a savage dig at Blue Jays, right as they advance to World Series with a Game 7 win over Mariners

$60,800,000 Canadiens forward takes a savage dig at Blue Jays, right as they advance to World Series with a Game 7 win over Mariners

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:11 GMT
$60,800,000 Canadiens forward takes a savage dig at Blue Jays, right as they advance to World Series with a Game 7 win over Mariners. (Image Source: IMAGN)
$60,800,000 Canadiens forward takes a savage dig at Blue Jays, right as they advance to World Series with a Game 7 win over Mariners. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky took a playful dig at the Toronto Blue Jays following their thrilling 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship on Monday.

It marks Toronto's first World Series berth since 1993. When asked in the post-game media interview if he's a big baseball fan, Slafkovský credited teammate Kaiden Guhle for getting him hooked.

Slafkovsky also made a humorous remark on the Blue Jays, referencing the team's earlier struggles in the series, where they fell behind 2-0 before rallying to force and win the decisive game at Rogers Center.

Juraj Slafkosvky said:

"Guhle got me into it. I thought the Jays have booked their Cancun vacation, but looks like they're coming back now."
The Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic comeback was fueled by George Springer's three-run homer in the seventh inning to erase a 3-1 deficit. The Blue Jays will face Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic starting Oct. 24.

Juraj Slafkovsky credits his goal to Noah Dobson's "beautiful" play in Canadiens' win

Juraj Slafkovsky scored a goal in the Montreal Canadiens' 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

His goal came at 2:57 of the third period, assisted by Noah Dobson, who carried the puck around the net and passed it into the crease, where Slafkovsky shot it into the wide-open net to give the Habs a 2-1 lead.

"It was a really nice play,” Slafkovsky said. “I was honestly just there standing and [Dobson] made a beautiful play," Juraj Slafkovsky said via NHL.com.
Slafkovsky, currently signed to an eight-year, $60.8 million contract, has accumulated three points through as many goals in seven games this season.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens improved their record to 5-2-0, with sitting second in the Atlantic Division. The travel to Scotiabank Saddledome to face the Calgary Flames next on Wednesday.

Also Read: Canadiens President gets 100% honest about Lane Hutson's $70.8M contract extension with Habs

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

