$60,800,000 Montreal Canadiens forward sets crystal clear aspirations ahead of 3rd season with Habs 

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has set clear goals for himself ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. He is entering his fourth year with the Habs after a breakout last season that saw him register a career-high 52 points.

In his interview with TVA Sports' Anthony Martineau, Slafkovsky, who has an eight-year, $60,800,000 contract, made it clear that he wants to be a driving force for the Canadiens this season.

"I want to be a driving force for this team. I want to help the team accomplish a lot of things, and when I'm at my best, I can do that," Slafkovsky said via TVA Sports. "But now I have to show it during the season, not talk about it during the summer."

Slafkovsky also emphasized the importance of improving his puck possession and playmaking abilities.

"I want to be better with the puck in the backcourt and in front of the net, as well as create more opportunities for my linemates. That's the most important aspect. I think I can score more often, too, and I'm going to focus on that," he added.

Slafkovsky emphasizes the importance of consistency, stating he needs to stay consistent throughout the season to achieve 65 to 70 points next season.

"These are good numbers. ... "I like those numbers, that's probably what I'm going to aim for, and hopefully I'll get even more."

The Canadiens will open their regular season on Oct. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky on off-season training

Juraj Slafkovsky said that after last season, he took a short trip back to Slovakia before starting his training, which he has continued without pause.

“I started training and I haven't stopped to this day. I haven't taken time to relax, but that's okay. We'll rest when we're old," Slafkovsky said.

Slafkovsky is focused on improving his endurance and footwork by strengthening his upper body. He also mentioned that the Canadiens' director of hockey development, Adam Nicholas, sent him videos outlining what he needs to work on.

"There are specific aspects of my game that I need to refine, and that's what I'm doing. It's going well, and I like it," he added.

How do you think Juraj Slafkovsky and the Montreal Canadiens will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

