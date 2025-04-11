Juraj Slafkovsky makes his thoughts clear on Ivan Demidov joining Canadiens roster

Right-wing Juraj Slafkovsky spoke on Friday about Ivan Demidov joining the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens picked Demidov fifth overall in the 2024 NHL draft. He just signed a three-year entry-level contract worth $2,822,499 with them.

Ad

Speaking to the media before the Canadiens' game against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Slafkovsky said this regarding Demidov:

“Yeah for sure, we’re all excited. He had a great season in Russia 🇷🇺 & we’re all excited what he can bring to the team.”

His words show support for the young Russian forward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Demidov had a strong season in the KHL with SKA Saint Petersburg. He scored 19 goals, had 49 points in 65 games, and added five points in six playoff games.

RG's reporter Marco D’Amico reported on Thursday that Demidov was heading to North America. He stopped in Turkey to finish his Canadian work visa. He flew from Istanbul to Toronto on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he will be resting after the long trip. The Canadiens expect him to join the team on Saturday in Toronto.

Ad

Demidov will likely make his NHL debut on Monday at the Bell Centre, where the Canadiens will play the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canadiens are in a good spot this season with a record of 39-30-9. They hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 87 points, and they have four games left. They are very close to returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Ivan Demidov is eager to show what he can do

Ivan Demidov spoke with RG about his plans with the Montreal Canadiens. He said his goal is to adjust quickly to the new hockey style.

Ad

“Most likely, I’ll have time to play in the regular season for Montreal,” Demidov said. “My goal for the rest of the season is to adapt to this new style of hockey as quickly as possible and show what I’m capable of … I’ve started to understand the pro game better. I read the play better, both in the offensive and defensive zones. I’ve adapted to adult-level hockey.”

Ad

Demidov wants to show what he can do on the ice, but his teammate, Brendan Gallagher, wants him to be himself.

“He doesn’t need to come in here and play hero, he just has to be himself,” Gallagher said, via insider Eric Engels.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, if the Montreal Canadiens play the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs, Demidov could face Russian star Alex Ovechkin on the ice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama