Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot expressed his disappointment at the team's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. He acknowledged that the absence of key players like Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto and Josh Norris was a factor in the team's defeat.

All three took part in the team's optional morning skate, but were ruled out before the Jets game. Brady Tkachuk has been unable to play due to a lower-body injury, while Pinto and Norris have been affected by upper-body issues.

Following the Senators' loss, Chabot acknowledged the impact of missing key players. He said their absence creates a challenge, as these players contribute to the team's depth and offensive firepower.

"I mean, it's hard. It's a—not going to lie, those are very big pieces of our team and very talented centers that gave us a lot of depth. So obviously, we're definitely missing them. But as you guys all know, we're definitely not the first team to go through this this season, and we won’t be the last one probably," Chabot said (1:47 onwards).

"So, like I always say, I mean, it's the mindset of it's got to be the next man up, and guys got to step up and take the chance. Some guys get more ice time than they usually do, so I think it's on us as players to step in and do a better job," he added.

Thomas Chabot, currently signed to a $64 million contract, notched up a point and clocked 22:43 of ice time against the Jets.

Ottawa Senators lose to Winnipeg Jets in absence of Brady Tkachuk and other key player

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre, securing their 11th straight win.

Cole Perfetti opened the scoring for the Jets after giving them a 1-0 lead at 7:46 into the first period. Mason Appleton doubled the lead for the Jets after an own goal from the Sens at 9:03.

In the second period, Kyle Conor made it 3-0 before Thomas Chabot, the lone scorer for the Senators, cut the deficit to 3-1 at 6:53. Mark Scheifele then scored on the empty net at 17:04 into the third period to seal the victory for the visitors.

Brady Tkachuk and the Senators are fourth in the wild card standings with 62 points. The Sens host the San Jose Sharks at home next on Saturday.

