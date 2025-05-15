Mitch Marner spoke to the media after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-1 loss in Game 5 to the Florida Panthers. The loss gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series, and Marner failed to help the team offensively. He has been relatively silent when it comes to taking shots with just one in the last three games.

Marner has often been labeled as a player with limited impact in pressure situations, especially during playoffs. This is concerning especially with the Maple Leafs struggling in the playoffs, having won just two playoff rounds since 2004.

The Canadian was asked postgame if it might have been his last home game in Toronto. He said he had no such thoughts and remained focused on the next game.

"No, no thoughts of that at all," Marner said. "Like I said, reset. It's obviously not the spot that we want to be in, but you can't do anything about it. We knew this was gonna be a roller coaster of a ride. It's not gonna be easy. Like I said, we gotta have the mindset now to go into Florida and take it shift by shift and win."

Toronto fans booed the team during the third period and many even left early. Marner said he was not focused on that but mentioned the unsatisfactory effort.

"It is what it is," Marner said. "I'm not focused on that. You focus on the team and what you can do out there. Like I said, it wasn't good enough from our standpoint, and that's what happens."

The Maple Leafs had a 2-0 lead in the series but now face elimination ahead of Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Marner is nearing the end of his six-year, $65.4 million deal. If no extension is signed with Toronto, he will become a free agent on July 1.

Mitch Marner's contract situation with Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner had 102 points in the regular season and has 12 points in 11 playoff games so far. Despite his questionable performance in high-pressure moments, he is still one of the League's top playmakers. Marner is expected to ask for $13–14 million per year or even above that in his next contract.

In February, speaking on the "SDPN" podcast, insider Steve Dangle predicted that Marner could sign an eight-year, $128 million contract.

"I'd start the negotiations at Leon (Draisaitl's) number ($14 million per season)… He’s gonna sign an eight-year, $16 million (per season) contract," Dangle said via AthlonSports.com.

Toronto has tight cap space and has seen less success in playoffs. So, this will be a difficult proposition considering Marner's performance in playoffs so far. Additionally, the relations are tense between Marner and the Maple Leafs after he blocked a move to the Carolina Hurricanes in March.

