Jay Rosehill doubles down on Mitch Marner ridicule after forward's no-show in Leafs' Game 5 loss

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner failed to help his team as they lost to the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Wednesday night. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots as the Panthers kept the Maple Leafs offense in chains till 61 seconds left in the game.

The win gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead in the second-round series. The Maple Leafs have now lost three games in a row after starting the series with two wins.

After the game, former Leafs enforcer Jay Rosehill shared strong comments about Mitch Marner on X.

"Marner can play the game one way and one way only. When the going gets tough, a no look spin around backhand up the middle is all he has to offer. It’s impossible to win playoff hockey with that. The harder it gets, the worse he gets. Nothing will change my mind"

Rosehill had also criticized Marner before Game 5. Speaking on Leafs Morning Take, he said Marner disappears when the pressure increases, while pointing out that Marner had no shots in the last two games (Games 3 and 4).

Rosehill questioned how Marner, a top-paid player, couldn’t get a shot when it mattered most.

"I don't really care," Rosehill said. "But when the going gets tough, he goes away. And we want guys that rise up and that make the going get tough. And Marner just seems to, like — zero shots in the last two games.”

Like, you go down to Florida and you have a chance to win this series, and you have to get the split, and you can't muster up a shot?” he added.

Mitch Marner's strong regular season and dwindling playoff performance

Mitch Marner had a strong regular season with 27 goals and 75 assists, totaling 102 points. He ranked third in assists and fifth in points across the league. In the playoffs, he has two goals and ten assists in 11 games. He averaged over 22 minutes of ice time per game.

Marner's best playoff game came in Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators, where he had three points. Against the Panthers, Marner has one goal and three assists. He was quiet in Games 4 and 5 and has registered only one shot in his last three games.

The Leafs had a 2-0 series lead but now trail 3-2. Rosehill and fan criticism have gained more attention with the team struggling and Marner not producing.

