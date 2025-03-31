Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner praised Max Domi's highly skilled and flashy goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the first period, Domi showcased his skills, switching to his backhand and scoring a beautiful goal while deking Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas in the wrong direction.

Here's a video of the goal:

The goal brought Max Domi's season tally to eight and 30 points in 66 games. Mitch Marner, currently signed to a $65.4 million contract, praised Max Domi's goal after the game, saying:

"It's not surprising. That's what he's got in his bag. I've seen it for many years. I've seen it since London. So it's a helluva fake shot to get across, pull to the backhand and get it up in such a hurry."

With the win, the Maple Leafs improved their record to 45-25-4 atop the Atlantic Division standings.

Max Domi shines as Maple Leafs downed the Ducks

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Honda Center, wrapping up their three-game road trip with back-to-back wins in California.

Max Domi opened the scoring for the Leafs after putting them ahead 1-0 at 19:24 into the first period. This was the lone goal scored in that period.

In the second, Mitch Marner extended the Leafs' lead to 2-0 at 6:29. Leo Carlsson opened the scoring for the Ducks, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at the 7:50 mark. The Ducks capitalized on the power play, with Sam Colangelo making it 2-2 just two minutes into the final period.

As the Ducks were looking to claw their way back into the game, the Maple Leafs scored with Steven Lorentz's goal sealing the win for the team at 11:35.

"I thought the team competed hard tonight. I thought we were a little tired and gassed, or it looked like it, anyway," Leafs HC Craig Berube said post-game. "But we did a good job defending. We did what we had to do to win the game."

"Overall, I was happy with our game. Our guys did what we had to do to win the game. We knew what type of game it was going to be, and I thought we handled it well."

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena next on Wednesday.

