$68,000,000 New York Rangers forward willing to swap positions with J.T. Miller under new HC Mike Sullivan 

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad is open to switching positions with teammate J.T. Miller as the team begins a new chapter under head coach Mike Sullivan.

While at the World Championship in Stockholm, Zibanejad had a conversation with coach Mike Sullivan about his game. He told Sullivan that playing on Miller’s right side late last season felt natural, and that the two had quickly developed chemistry with styles that meshed well together.

Sullivan explained that during their discussion, Zibanejad noted how he and Miller, acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in January, were able to switch seamlessly during faceoffs and read off each other’s play.

"They both have a comfort level playing down low in the defensive zone. They both have a comfort level in the face-off circle with one being a righty and one being a lefty. He expressed that to me," Sullivan said via NHL.com.

"I would envision us exploring that combination to see if they can potentially build on the chemistry that they've already built," he added.

The coach added that while Zibanejad could still anchor his own line at center, the plan heading into camp is to give him a look on the right wing alongside Miller, with Vincent Trocheck rounding out a strong trio down the middle.

"Those are three pretty high-quality centermen. I think it's going to play itself out, but certainly the conversations I've had with Mika to this point, I would envision us exploring keeping Mika with J.T," Sullivan added.

As the Rangers prepare for the upcoming season, Mika Zibanejad, who is signed to an eight-year, $68 million deal, is likely to start training camp as a right wing playing on a line with J.T. Miller at center.

Mika Zibanejad on his conversation with Rangers new HC Mike Sullivan

Zibanejad shed some light on his initial communication with the new head coach, Mike Sullivan, who took over for Peter Laviolette after he was dismissed in April following New York missing the playoffs last season.

"Yeah, I had a conversation with him. Obviously, he's a coach that's been around for some time now, had some success in the league. It will be fun to talk with him even more," Zibanejad said via HudsonReporter.com.

Zibanejad didn't provide many specifics about the context of his chat with Sullivan. But he expressed confidence that he will be the right fit for the Rangers:

"I'm not out to get the coach just for me. I'm sure he will be good."

Sullivan spent the past 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to two Stanley Cup championships.

