$68,000,000 Rangers superstar sounds off on his future after failing to make playoffs

Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers' season is over much sooner than expected.

Ad

Going from winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2023-24 to missing the playoffs the next year has been a shock to the hockey world. Their 39-36-7 record was good for just 85 points, finishing six behind the Montreal Canadiens (91 points) in the Eastern Conference wildcard hunt.

Almost all of the Rangers' top players had down seasons statistically, particularly the likes of Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Alexis Lafreniere. Such a disappointing year sparks plenty of questions in the aftermath. Fans are furious and want big changes made to the core of the team; however, the players themselves don't appear to be interested in a change of scenery.

Ad

Trending

Mika Zibanejad was asked about his future and expressed a desire to remain in the Big Apple, saying he has "no plans of going anywhere' and that he has "invested a lot of years" in New York. B/R Open Ice shared all of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I know what my contract says. Both parties agreed to it," Zibanejad said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zibanejad has another five years remaining on the eight-year, $68,000,000 contract extension he signed in New York back in 2021. The 32-year-old holds all the cards with a full no-movement clause until 2029-30, making any potential trade that much more complicated. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 62 points (20 goals, 42 assists) in 82 games played.

Mika Zibanejad spoke about Chris Kreider's future with the Rangers

Mika Zibanejad isn't the only longtime Ranger whose future is in question.

Ad

Veteran winger Chris Kreider has also been in plenty of trade speculation throughout the year, leaving many to believe that Thursday night could have been his final game as a Blueshirt.

Zibanejad was asked in his postgame media availability about it potentially being their last game together as New York Rangers. SNYRangers posted the clip on X.

"You never know what's gonna happen. We just try to get to play together again, just try to go out there and enjoy it and try not to make it too big of a deal," Zibanejad said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Zibanejad and Kreider have been teammates for the last nine seasons, enjoying lots of success together. However, after such a disappointing year, change is inevitable. All eyes will be on the New York Rangers and general manager Chris Drury to see what transpires this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama