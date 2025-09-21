$73,200,000 NY Islanders superstar makes his thoughts known about No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer

Mathew Barzal has seen many young players go through the NY Islanders’ system, but he quickly noticed something different in Matthew Schaefer. Barzal, who is signed to an eight-year $73.2 million contract, spoke openly about the rookie defenseman after Friday's training camp.“He’s going to be one of if not the best defenseman in the league, I think based off his instincts,” Barzal said. “He’s got it.”Coming from one of the Islanders’ most reliable players, that kind of praise says a lot about what Schaefer has already shown.Schaefer, taken at No. 1 by New York in June, has started to settle in with his new teammates. He shared his thoughts about the early days of camp and how he is approaching the challenge.“The first day is just to get my feet wet,” Schaefer said on Thursday, via NHL.com. “I have high expectations, and I feel like I can be better in a lot of ways, so I’ll be looking to do that going into tomorrow.”The defenseman has expressed how much this opportunity means to him. When he was introduced as the team’s top pick in June, Schaefer discussed his emotions about the moment.“The New York Islanders are so amazing and things like this (cancer ribbon) mean so much to me and it’s so real,” Schaefer said. “You waited for this moment your whole life and I wish my mom could have been here but I know she’s with me, my brother and my dad in spirit. We’re super excited and can’t wait.”Matthew Barzal previously compared Matthew Schaefer to Cale MakarMathew Barzal praised the NY Islanders' decision to draft Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 in June. Barzal praised his talent and compared him to Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who had 92 points last season.“I think he's a complete stud, he's one of those guys that you can't get until you draft,&quot; Barzal said, via the &quot;Fore Play&quot; podcast. &quot;Teams don't let guys like that ever go, like Cale Makar is never leaving Colorado.&quot;For Schaefer, the NHL draft was special, and hearing his name called was a dream come true.&quot;It was such a dream come true. I'm honored to be drafted by such a high-class organization,&quot; Schaefer said in July via the &quot;First Up.&quot;Schaefer will start his first NHL regular season in three weeks, and it will likely be even more emotional for him.