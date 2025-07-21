  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Islanders
  • Islanders' Matthew Schaefer reflects on his 'crazy' life since being picked first-overall in 2025 NHL draft

Islanders' Matthew Schaefer reflects on his 'crazy' life since being picked first-overall in 2025 NHL draft

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 21, 2025 21:26 GMT
NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn
Matthew Schaefer shared his experience after being drafted first overall (Source: Imagn)

Matthew Schaefer’s life has changed a lot since June 27, the first day of the NHL draft 2025. That was the day the New York Islanders picked him first overall.

Ad

On July 21, he joined the First Up podcast to talk about his experience as an NHL rookie. The 17-year-old said that everything felt super crazy. But he’s doing his best to stay focused and enjoy each moment.

"Obviously it's been super crazy," Schaefer said.(1:09) "But I mean, it's been amazing. Combine, obviously, where it started — had a week there, got to meet all the teams, and then the draft happened a couple weeks later. It was pretty cool."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Schaefer said the experience was busy but also calm. He went golfing with other prospects one day. They did different activities together. He also took part in a lot of media work.

"And then draft day came, and you look up to hearing your name called and everything," Schaefer said. "It was such a dream come true. And like I said, I'm honored to be drafted by such a high-class organization. And as you guys saw, the ribbon they put on the jersey meant so much to me. I mean, a lot."
Ad

Draft day was emotional for Matthew Schaefer and his family. The Islanders added a lavender ribbon to his jersey. It was for his mother, Jennifer, who passed away from cancer in 2024, and her initials were also stitched inside the collar. Matthew kissed the ribbon and pointed to the sky.

"It was obviously a very sad moment, as a lot of people saw," Schaefer said. "Tears definitely got to me, but it's better — I'm happy I got it out. I feel like that was something I've been needing to get out, and it was perfect."
Ad
Ad

After being selected, he hugged his dad and brother. All three of them had tears in their eyes. Matthew was thinking of his mom the whole time.

Matthew Schaefer talked about his 'private jet' experience

Matthew Schaefer said draft night was a great experience. After being picked, Mathew Barzal and other players called him.

"You know, [Mathew] Barzal called me on his leave, but all the guys called me right after," Schaefer shared. "So it was pretty cool hearing from them,"
Ad

Schaefer said it felt nice to hear from them. That evening, he had dinner with family and friends, and the next morning, he flew on a private jet.

"Woke up early, and got on a private jet." Schaefer said.

It was Schaefer’s first time on a private jet.

"It was sick," Schaefer said. "The legroom is elite. Not riding on the bus anymore. It was perfect. You could put the seat back, lay down. Honestly, best thing.

Matthew Schaefer trained with NHL veteran Mark Giordano this summer, and he considers himself an Islander for Life.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications