Islanders' Matthew Schaefer reflects on his 'crazy' life since being picked first-overall in 2025 NHL draft

Matthew Schaefer’s life has changed a lot since June 27, the first day of the NHL draft 2025. That was the day the New York Islanders picked him first overall. On July 21, he joined the First Up podcast to talk about his experience as an NHL rookie. The 17-year-old said that everything felt super crazy. But he’s doing his best to stay focused and enjoy each moment.&quot;Obviously it's been super crazy,&quot; Schaefer said.(1:09) &quot;But I mean, it's been amazing. Combine, obviously, where it started — had a week there, got to meet all the teams, and then the draft happened a couple weeks later. It was pretty cool.&quot;Schaefer said the experience was busy but also calm. He went golfing with other prospects one day. They did different activities together. He also took part in a lot of media work.&quot;And then draft day came, and you look up to hearing your name called and everything,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;It was such a dream come true. And like I said, I'm honored to be drafted by such a high-class organization. And as you guys saw, the ribbon they put on the jersey meant so much to me. I mean, a lot.&quot;Draft day was emotional for Matthew Schaefer and his family. The Islanders added a lavender ribbon to his jersey. It was for his mother, Jennifer, who passed away from cancer in 2024, and her initials were also stitched inside the collar. Matthew kissed the ribbon and pointed to the sky.&quot;It was obviously a very sad moment, as a lot of people saw,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;Tears definitely got to me, but it's better — I'm happy I got it out. I feel like that was something I've been needing to get out, and it was perfect.&quot;After being selected, he hugged his dad and brother. All three of them had tears in their eyes. Matthew was thinking of his mom the whole time.Matthew Schaefer talked about his 'private jet' experienceMatthew Schaefer said draft night was a great experience. After being picked, Mathew Barzal and other players called him.&quot;You know, [Mathew] Barzal called me on his leave, but all the guys called me right after,&quot; Schaefer shared. &quot;So it was pretty cool hearing from them,&quot;Schaefer said it felt nice to hear from them. That evening, he had dinner with family and friends, and the next morning, he flew on a private jet.&quot;Woke up early, and got on a private jet.&quot; Schaefer said.It was Schaefer’s first time on a private jet.&quot;It was sick,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;The legroom is elite. Not riding on the bus anymore. It was perfect. You could put the seat back, lay down. Honestly, best thing.Matthew Schaefer trained with NHL veteran Mark Giordano this summer, and he considers himself an Islander for Life.