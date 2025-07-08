Matthew Schaefer sets the record straight about his commitment to Islanders when teased about potential Panthers trade

On June 27, Matthew Schaefer was drafted first overall by the New York Islanders, and now he is a favorite on Long Island. Fans cheered for him during the Isles' Wednesday scrimmage, his first time on the ice since breaking his collarbone in December last year.

Ad

Over a week has passed since the 17-year-old stood up at the Peacock Theater and talked about his mother, Jennifer, who passed away in February 2024. His loss has helped him become mature at an early age, and we saw a glimpse of it recently.

On Tuesday, Schaefer joined the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast and talked about his visit to Florida, which left him impressed by the Panthers.

"Florida is another world out there," Matthew said. [1:08:00 onwards] "It's electric there, like the fans love it. The boys were flying out there that night. ... they're a solid team. And we had breakfast with Marchand in the morning, ...met all the guys on Florida, and then we met Connor and all them at Edmonton. So it was pretty sweet."

Ad

Trending

After Matthew Schaefer shared his thoughts, former defenseman Keith Yandle joked that the Panthers' general manager, Bill Zito, might try to trade for him. Schaefer responded by saying he’s an Islander for life.

“I’m an Islander now. Islander for life," Schaefer said. "Yeah, like, we, we had a scrimmage, we had some practices, and the fans were coming out all the time, so I got to meet all them. They're amazing. I mean, I'd step on the ice and they're all cheering for me."

Ad

He also recalled a scrimmage where he got hit, and the fans booed the player who knocked him down.

"And I remember, in the scrimmage, I got hit, and I fell, and all the fans started booing the guy who hit me. So, it's, it's sweet, like, the fans are awesome."

Ad

Matthew Schaefer is taking lessons from Mark Giordano in Mississauga

Matthew Schaefer is spending his summer training at Bryan Marshall’s facility in Mississauga, where he works alongside NHL players like Sean Monahan, Andrew Ladd, and Leon Draisaitl.

Schaefer is also working with Mark Giordano, the second all-time leader in blocked shots with 2,164 (below Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who has 2,184). Giordano had a long NHL career and was not drafted in the OHL or NHL, and Schaefer respects how hard Giordano worked to reach that level.

Ad

“Nothing was given to him,” Schaefer said. "... (and) to have a guy like that that you can rely on and ask stuff, is amazing.”

Matthew Schaefer feels lucky to have someone like Giordano to learn from and ask for advice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama