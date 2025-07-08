Matthew Schaefer sets the record straight about his commitment to Islanders when teased about potential Panthers trade

On June 27, Matthew Schaefer was drafted first overall by the New York Islanders, and now he is a favorite on Long Island. Fans cheered for him during the Isles' Wednesday scrimmage, his first time on the ice since breaking his collarbone in December last year.
Over a week has passed since the 17-year-old stood up at the Peacock Theater and talked about his mother, Jennifer, who passed away in February 2024. His loss has helped him become mature at an early age, and we saw a glimpse of it recently.
On Tuesday, Schaefer joined the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast and talked about his visit to Florida, which left him impressed by the Panthers.
"Florida is another world out there," Matthew said. [1:08:00 onwards] "It's electric there, like the fans love it. The boys were flying out there that night. ... they're a solid team. And we had breakfast with Marchand in the morning, ...met all the guys on Florida, and then we met Connor and all them at Edmonton. So it was pretty sweet."
After Matthew Schaefer shared his thoughts, former defenseman Keith Yandle joked that the Panthers' general manager, Bill Zito, might try to trade for him. Schaefer responded by saying he’s an Islander for life.
“I’m an Islander now. Islander for life," Schaefer said. "Yeah, like, we, we had a scrimmage, we had some practices, and the fans were coming out all the time, so I got to meet all them. They're amazing. I mean, I'd step on the ice and they're all cheering for me."
He also recalled a scrimmage where he got hit, and the fans booed the player who knocked him down.
"And I remember, in the scrimmage, I got hit, and I fell, and all the fans started booing the guy who hit me. So, it's, it's sweet, like, the fans are awesome."
Matthew Schaefer is taking lessons from Mark Giordano in Mississauga
Matthew Schaefer is spending his summer training at Bryan Marshall’s facility in Mississauga, where he works alongside NHL players like Sean Monahan, Andrew Ladd, and Leon Draisaitl.
Schaefer is also working with Mark Giordano, the second all-time leader in blocked shots with 2,164 (below Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who has 2,184). Giordano had a long NHL career and was not drafted in the OHL or NHL, and Schaefer respects how hard Giordano worked to reach that level.
“Nothing was given to him,” Schaefer said. "... (and) to have a guy like that that you can rely on and ask stuff, is amazing.”
Matthew Schaefer feels lucky to have someone like Giordano to learn from and ask for advice.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama