Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone made his thoughts extremely clear on Viktor Arvidsson's no-penalty hit on Brayden McNabb during Game 2 of the Golden Knights' 5-4 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

The incident occurred in overtime when Arvidsson tripped Vegas defenseman McNabb, causing him to crash awkwardly into the boards. McNabb subsequently sustained an apparent upper-body injury on the play, but no penalty was called.

Shortly after McNabb left the game, the Oilers scored the game-winning goal. Postgame, Stone, who is on an eight-year, $76,000,000 contract, didn't hold back when asked about the controversial non-call.

"Pretty clear it's a penalty. His stick's between McNabb's legs, he sends him headfirst into the boards. Pretty clear-cut penalty in my eyes and I think everybody's eyes,” Stone said.

“It's hockey, you don't always get the calls. It's unfortunate. Now we might be down a D-man. We'll see tomorrow. It's just a dirty play and we don't get the call," he added.

Leon Draisaitl, Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane scored for the Oilers. The Golden Knights got goals from Victor Olofsson (two goals), William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo.

Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shots for the win, while Vegas' Adin Hill had 32 saves in the losing effort.

Vegas Golden Knights HC Bruce Cassidy’s take on Viktor Arvidsson's hit on Oilers' Brayden McNabb

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy expressed his frustration with the officiating after a concerning hit on Brayden McNabb. Cassidy called out referee Gordie Dwyer for missing the penalty:

"Gord (Dwyer) is looking right at it. He blew it, he missed the call. I don't know what to say. It's a can opener trip, it's a dangerous play, it's all those things, but it didn't get called so you gotta keep playing."

Cassidy emphasized the importance of McNabb to the Golden Knights, describing him as one of the team's "popular teammates."

“So that is tough part of playing through, as it is not as easy as it looks. We are human, right? But at the end of the day that's the task in front of you when those happen or don't happen," Cassidy added.

Vegas now trails 2-0 in their Round 2 playoff series. They will now head to Edmonton for Game 3 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

