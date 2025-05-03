$76,000,000 Lightning superstar voices frustrations following third consecutive first round exit - "Deserve much better" 

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy voiced his frustrations after the team's early playoff exit for the third consecutive season. The Lightning were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round, losing the series 4-1 on Wednesday.

The Lightning secured second place in the Atlantic Division with a 47-27-8 record, earning a playoff spot for the eighth consecutive season. However, they haven't advanced past the first round since their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2022.

Speaking at the exit interview, Vasilevskiy said:

"Well, I mean, at this point, I can't do anything about it again, so be great to them. Just a great example of, you know, play of, I mean, not like a winning team," Vasilevskiy said.

The 30-year-old Russian netminder, who signed an 8-year, $76 million contract, believes the team deserved better.

"On our side again, we will just, I guess, keep, keep working, and we, we've done some good things this regular season. Again, unfortunately, we didn't click in the playoffs," Vasilevskiy said.

Vasilevskiy looked back on the team's playoff issues, noting they couldn’t find the same rhythm they had during the regular season. He acknowledged that things unraveled quickly in the postseason, especially after allowing six goals in the Game 1 home loss, which ended 6-2.

He pointed out their poor home playoff performance, estimating they’ve only won one or two of their last 10 games, and expressed disappointment, emphasizing that the fans deserved much better.

"So it's, what's a, what's our, like, home playoff record, last, like, 10 games? like, I think we won like just one or two games, one. So, it's like, the fact is this, like, just feel better for the fact they deserve much better than this," Vasilevskiy said.

The Tampa Bay Lightning had fallen to the Florida Panthers in five games during last season’s first-round series.

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy voted in for Vezina Trophy finalist

Andrei Vasilevskiy, along with Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck, and Los Angeles Kings' Darcy Kuemper, were named as the 2024-25 Vezina Trophy finalists. Vasilevskiy got 38 wins this season, ranking second.

The award goes "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position," per the NHL. The league announced the finalists on Monday after general managers voted at the end of the regular season.

