$873,770 Maple Leafs’ winger makes his feelings clear on Auston Matthews being named USA’s captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty supports Auston Matthews being named Team USA captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthews has played for the U.S. before, winning gold at the Under-18 Men’s World Championship and bronze at the World Junior Championship. The 4 Nations Face-Off will be his first international tournament since joining the NHL in 2016.

Speaking to media, Pacioretty, who is signed on a one-year $873,770 contract, said he was not surprised and praised Matthews’ leadership and work ethic.

“No, I wasn’t surprised at all. It is no secret what he has accomplished." Pacioretty said.

Pacioretty explained that being a captain in Toronto comes with extra pressure, but Auston Matthews handles it well.

"It is one thing being a captain. In this market, it comes with a lot more responsibilities. He has handled it amazingly. There are no ups and downs with him. He is even-keeled. He doesn’t ride the highs or lows. That is what you want out of your captain in a big market."

Pacioretty believes Matthews does not get enough credit for his overall play.

"On that stage, it is no surprise they named him captain. I am thrilled for him...I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. Everyone knows him for scoring goals, but he plays both ends of the [rink] really, really hard. He makes little plays all over the ice that people probably don’t see or appreciate unless you play with him or watch him closely on a nightly basis. That is what leaders do."

Pacioretty pointed out the things fans and media generally miss seeing in Auston Matthews. He praised Matthews' forechecking, saying:

"Before I came here, you think of him as a goal-scorer, but he does little things all over the ice. His forechecking is one of the best I’ve seen. His work ethic is up there with the best that I’ve seen... (The success) It is not a gift. He has that, but his work ethic is what drives our team. It is a big reason why he is the captain.”

Last season Matthews scored his career-high 69. The last time someone reached the 65 goals was Alex Ovechkin in the first decade of the 21st century.

Auston Matthews is excited to represent Team USA as captain

Auston Matthews called it an honor to represent Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-off and wear the captain’s “C.” The tournament features NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. It begins on February 12 in Montreal, with Team USA facing Finland on February 13. The top two teams from the round-robin stage will play in the final on February 20 in Boston.

"I mean, it's a huge honor, obviously just to be able to represent your country is pretty special," Matthews said on Friday per NHL.com, "But to have the honor of wearing the 'C,' it's exciting..."

Auston Matthews has been a key player for Toronto this season, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists despite missing 15 games with an injury. He has led the NHL in goals three times and won the Hart Trophy in 2022.

