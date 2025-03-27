Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak voiced his frustration after going 0-4 on their road trip, capped by a 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. The defeat dropped the Bruins to 30-34-9 on the season as they lost their seventh straight game.

When asked if it's the toughest stretch of his career in Boston, the $90 million winger didn't mince words.

“Yeah, it’s been one of the hardest trips you face during a season. It’s long, and there are a lot of heavy teams you’re playing,” Pastrnak said. (2:34)

Pastrnak pointed out that the losses to Vegas and L.A. felt different compared to the game against the Ducks. He said that the team didn’t have enough puck possession and admitted that many of their issues were due to their own mistakes.

"It's really hard to find the words to try to fix it. It's Game 73. We shouldn't even be standing here talking about games like this. This is the kind of game that should happen in the first 10, maybe 15 games of the season. And here we are, Game 73. It's a tough time."

Morgan Geekie and Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, while Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in the loss.

Leo Carlsson (two goals), Jackson LaCombe, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish and Nikita Nesterenko scored for the Ducks. John Gibson turned aside 23 shots as Anaheim won for the second time in three games to improve to 31-32-8.

Game recap: Bruins' 6-2 loss to Ducks

The Ducks opened the scoring late in the first period when Carlsson finished off a short-handed rush set up by Killorn, putting Anaheim up 1-0.

In the second, their lead doubled after Nesterenko drove to the net. Although Korpisalo made the initial stop, the rebound deflected off Bruins defenseman Michael Callahan’s skate and slid into his own net.

Boston responded on a 5-on-3 power play, as Pastrnak scored from the right circle to cut the lead to 2-1. But Anaheim quickly took control again. Just over a minute later, LaCombe flipped the puck from behind the net, and it bounced off Pavel Zacha’s arm and into the Bruins goal, making it 3-1.

Gauthier extended the lead to 4-1, sneaking a low shot under Korpisalo’s pad from a sharp angle late in the second period.

Early in the third, Carlsson added his second of the night with a wrister from the right hash marks to make it 5-1. McTavish then joined the scoring with a clean finish from the left circle on the rush to put the Ducks 6-1 ahead.

Boston’s Geekie added a late goal for the Bruins with a one-timer from above the left circle, making it a 6-2 win for Anaheim.

