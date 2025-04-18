$90,000,000 Boston Bruins star makes his thoughts extremely clear on becoming next team captain 

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak shared his thoughts on potentially becoming the next captain of the team. The Bruins finished the regular season with a disappointing 33-39-10 record, landing them at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.

For the first time since 2015-16, the Bruins failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs after making it for eight straight seasons.

At the end of season media availability, Pastrnak, who is signed on an eight-year, $90 million contract, was asked about the captaincy role next season.

"Listen, like I said, the leaders I had around me, it was never about who wears the C or who wears the A. Everybody in the room is equal. We need to make sure that's one of the things we have to find — a group of the core again that's willing to put the work in," Pastrnak told reporters.

He emphasized that it’s not about one person; multiple players have to step up, adding that regardless of age or role, everyone is on the same level, and that culture needs to continue.

On the topic of changes and rebuilding, Pastrnak said:

"I mean like change, obviously, it's been a lot of change happened this year and it's been a tough year but, you know, at the end of the day you are here for a reason, either as a player or human being and, you know, that you don't have to change, you just going to lead your own way."

The Czech international finished the season with 43 goals and 106 points in 82 games.

Interim coach Joe Sacco's thoughts on his future with the Bruins

Joe Sacco has served as an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins since 2014 and took over as interim head coach this past November after the team fired Jim Montgomery.

With the Bruins finishing off a strong regular season under Sacco's guidance, there has been speculation about whether he could take over the head coaching job full-time.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sacco said he has not received any clarity from the team's front office regarding his future.

"I've been very fortunate. I think just finishing up over a decade here and being part of a great organization — I think the Bruins have treated me very well, and they've been very loyal, and I feel like I've been loyal too,” Sacco said.

