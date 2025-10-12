$90,000,000 superstar is up for Hart Trophy run if Boston Bruins make it to playoffs, predicts top NHL insider

David Pastrnak could be in the running for the Hart Trophy if the Boston Bruins make the playoffs, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. The star right winger, also known as “Pasta,” was picked at No. 25 by Boston in 2014 and made his debut that same year. He is signed to an eight-year $90 million contract with a cap hit of $11.25 million per season, keeping him with the team through 2030-31.

Friedman highlighted on Friday that Pastrnak played well last season, but Boston missing the playoffs kept him from serious Hart Trophy consideration.

“If they make the playoffs, that guy is going to be. I could see him getting a Hart Trophy run,” Friedman said (33:46), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast.

Even in slow or low scoring games, Pastrnak is dangerous and can change the flow of a matchup.

Boston had a tough 2024-25 season, struggling with injuries and slow starts that made competing difficult. Pastrnak dealt with knee tendinitis, and the team had trouble scoring beyond him, ranking near the bottom in goals per game. Pastrnak led the team with 106 points, well ahead of the next highest scorers, and stepped up when other important players were traded or injured.

Pastrnak said in September that he worked on his knee over the summer.

"I played with that the whole year last year," Pastrnak said, via NHL.com. "So, I wouldn't be too worried about it. I spent a lot of time in the summer to make it better, and it got much better than it was last year.

He added that it is not yet perfect, but is much improved.

"Obviously, it's not perfect yet, but it was perfect timing to try to get it even better, it already got better," Pastrnak said. "Like I said, nothing too concerning. It's just something that has been nagging me for a very long time."

Bruins' David Pastrnak comments on win over Capitals

David Pastrnak played an important role in the Bruins’ season opener, helping the team win 3-1 against the Capitals. He was involved in every goal and made smart plays that created scoring chances. Pastrnak discussed the game-winning goal.

“Honestly, I was just shooting to his stick for him to tip it," Pastrnak said on Wednesday, via The Athletic. "It went in. Most credit to him for being net-front and creating that screen for me.”

After the 2024-25 season ended, Pastrnak expressed his disappointment about missing the playoffs.

“Sad it’s over, obviously," Pastrnak told reporters in April. "You want to keep playing as a player, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Pastrnak and Boston will next face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

