“Sad it’s over”: David Pastrnak makes feelings known after Bruins complete their 2024-25 season

David Pastrnak shared his thoughts after the Boston Bruins concluded their 2024-25 regular season with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

The Bruins were officially eliminated from playoff contention in early April, marking the first time they failed to qualify since 2016. Before this, they had made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons.

Following the loss to the Devils, David Pastrnak said:

"Sad it’s over, obviously. That’s pretty much the only answer I can give right now. Like I said, just finished the game, so don’t want to get too deep. I’ll get a chance to speak in a couple days with you guys. It’s tough. You want to keep playing as a player, and I’ll leave it at that."

David Pastrňák stood out as a top performer for the Boston Bruins this season. He finished the season strong, tying for third in the league with 106 points.

The Boston Bruins' struggles this season stemmed from multiple issues, such as injuries, subpar performances from key players, and a change in coaching. The club ended the season at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and ranked 29th in the overall NHL standings.

This positions the Bruins favorably for a high selection in the upcoming NHL Draft lottery, with a strong possibility of landing one of the top five picks.

David Pastrnak's Bruins fall to Devils in season finale

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins lost the season finale after falling 5-4 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

Timo Meier opened the scoring for the Devils after giving them a 1-0 lead at 7:25 into the first period. Morgan Geekie tied it 1-1 for the Bruins at 8:43. David Pastrnak increased the Bruins' lead to 2-1 just 29 seconds into overtime.

The Devils fought back, with two quick goals in less than 30 seconds from Stefan Noesen and Simon Nemec putting them ahead 3-2. Dawson Mercer increased the lead to 4-2 after scoring on the power play at 13:37. John Farinacci cut the deficit to 4-3 for the Bruins before heading into the final period.

Murak Khusnutdinov tied it 4-4 for the Bruins at 5:08. The New Jersey Devils eventually came out on top, with Brian Dumoulin scoring the winner at 1:30 into overtime.

