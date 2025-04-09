Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak has his focus on bringing home the Stanley Cup after reaching the 100-point milestone during the Bruins' dismal season.

The 28-year-old winger reached the 100-point milestone for the third season in a row, recording a goal and two assists in the Bruins' 7-2 blowout win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

With 41 goals and 59 assists through 79 games, the $90 million man has elevated his play, but team success remains his top priority.

"Obviously, very honored — it’s not easy in this league," Pastrnak said. "But at the same time, I feel like that’s my job. I wish it would be under better circumstances. It’s good, but nothing changes for me. There is only one thing that I’m chasing (Stanley Cup)."

The Bruins are last in the Atlantic division with a 32-38-9 record and have gone 2-10-1 in the their last 13 games.

"Good win for our group, especially after their push back in the second," Pastrnak said. "They came back, we took a time out and regrouped, extended the lead, so great stuffs, good thing over there."

Michael Callahan, Morgan Geekie, Cole Koepke, Jakub Lauko, Fraser Minten and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Bruins, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves.

Timo Meier and Stefan Noesen scored for New Jersey. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom was pulled after giving up seven goals on 23 shots, while Jake Allen came in as relief and stopped both shots he faced.

Game recap: Bruins 7-2 win against Devils

Pastrnak opened the scoring with a wrist shot after a turnover at 9:38 of the first period. Callahan then scored with a wrister from the top of the left circle to make it 2-0.

Early in the second, Jakub Lauko made it 3-0 after stealing the puck from Luke Hughes, finishing with a wrist shot from the right circle at 3:45.

The Devils responded with two quick goals. During a delayed penalty at 13:51, Stefan Noesen scored at the right post. Nineteen seconds later, Timo Meier deflected a shot from the slot to cut the lead to 3-2. Casey Mittelstadt made it 4-2 at 19:07, a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

In the third, Morgan Geekie scored from the left post at 4:58 before Fraser Minten added another at 6:55 to stretch the lead to 6-2. Cole Koepke capped it off at 10:50, splitting the defense and scoring to seal a 7-2 win for the Bruins.

