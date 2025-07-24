  • home icon
  91-year-old hockey historian plants seeds of doubt over massive delay in Connor McDavid's contract extension with Oilers

91-year-old hockey historian plants seeds of doubt over massive delay in Connor McDavid's contract extension with Oilers

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 24, 2025 12:05 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Two
Hockey historian plants seeds of doubt over massive delay in Connor McDavid's contract extension with Oilers

Prominent American hockey historian Stan Fischler, 91, has expressed doubts over the delay in Connor McDavid’s contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

McDavid is in the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent next year. He is eligible to sign a new extension, but there has been no progress in negotiations, with reports suggesting McDavid is not rushing to sign.

Fischler shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating that if the captain is expressing doubts about the management’s ability to build a Stanley Cup-winning team rather than a perennial runner-up.

"Has The Maven missed the @EdmontonOilers re-signing of #ConnorMcDavid? And if I haven't slept through it, what's taking so long. Is it a case of moolah, term or is the captain still doubting management is building a Cup-winner and not a perennial runner-up. Just wondering," he wrote.
Connor McDavid has been with the Edmonton Oilers for a decade. Following back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers, speculation about his future with the team has emerged. It will be intriguing to see how McDavid’s contract negotiations with the Oilers unfold.

NHL Analyst questions Oilers' future under Stan Bowman amid Connor McDavid contract concerns

NHL analyst Shayna Goldman recently expressed concern over the handling of Connor McDavid’s situation, noting that Bowman’s track record and decision-making do not inspire much confidence.

While the offseason is ongoing and McDavid’s contract situation is not yet critical, the Oilers’ future under Bowman is increasingly worrisome.

"Bowman’s track record and decision-making don’t inspire much confidence,” she wrote. "The offseason is far from over, so while the alarm is not sounding for McDavid’s contract situation just yet, the Oilers’ future under Bowman is a growing concern."
McDavid, coming off his eighth 100-point season with the Edmonton Oilers in the last ten years, recorded 100 points through 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 regular-season games. In the playoffs, the Oilers captain amassed 33 points through seven goals and 26 assists in 22 games.

Abhishek Dilta

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
