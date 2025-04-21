$92,000,000 Maple Leafs forward addresses Ridly Greig escaping major penalty for cross-check on John Tavares

John Tavares and Toronto Maple Leafs started the playoffs with a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The game was played in front of their home crowd at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto. Ottawa outshot Toronto 33-24 but took 38 penalty minutes. The Leafs scored three goals on six power-play chances and played with more control.

One incident involved Ridly Greig delivering a cross-check to John Tavares in the face. The play happened at the six-minute mark of the second period near the boards. Tavares was chasing the puck when Greig delivered the hit. Tavares immediately fell to the ice and was holding his face with his hands. Greig was initially called for a five-minute major, but was handed only a two-minute minor penalty on review.

William Nylander was asked about the play after the game.

“I didn’t really see it, so I can’t really say anything.” Nylander said (1:47), “But yeah, I mean, got him in the face. So what are you going to do?”

The hit did not lead to any additional discipline during the game, and John Tavares stayed in and continued playing.

John Tavares had a good performance despite the hit. He scored a power-play goal at 4:07 of the second period. That goal ended up being the game-winner. He also assisted on a goal by Nylander later in the period. Tavares finished with six shots and three hits. He remains an important part of Toronto’s 'core four' and plays on the second line with Nylander.

William Nylander had one goal and one assist in the win. Both points came on the power play in the second period. He had two shots and spent two minutes in the penalty box. Nylander signed an eight-year, $92 million contract in January 2024. He scored 45 goals and added 39 assists in the regular season. This was his third consecutive season with 40 or more goals.

Maple Leafs coach praised John Tavares, Nylander, and others

Toronto Maple Leafs now lead the series 1-0 going into Game 2. Coach Craig Berube praised the team for their effort and standout play.

"The intensity ramps up in playoffs but you just have to go play, and they (Nylander, Tavares, Matthews and Marner) did that," Berube said, via NHL.com. "I thought they played a solid hockey game."

Ottawa had more hits, 56, but discipline was a big problem. Players like Tim Stützle, Ridly Greig, Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson, and T.J. Kleven took penalties. The Leafs stayed focused, and their special teams made a clear difference in the game. They will aim to repeat that in the next matchup.

