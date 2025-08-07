$92,800,000 Canucks forward looking to become a "better leader" after J.T. Miller feud amid struggle-filled dismal season

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson experienced a struggling 2024-25 season, marked by a significant decline in his point production. Additionally, he was reportedly involved in a feud with former Canucks teammate J.T. Miller, who was later traded to the New York Rangers.

These factors, combined with his $92.8 million contract extension and the Canucks failing to qualify for the playoffs, led to widespread scrutiny of the Swedish forward.

Nevertheless, Elias Pettersson is determined to grow as a leader and is eager to lead the Canucks by example in the upcoming season. The 26-year-old also noted that he is learning from last season’s challenges to become a more mature player heading into the new season.

"I'm trying to lead by example. But I know that I can become a better leader, in that aspect. I'm trying my best, but also trying to get better," Pettersson said via NHL.com.

He added:

"I'm learning from what happened last year to be a more mature player going into [this season]," he added.

Elias Pettersson recorded only 45 points (15 goals and 30 assists) in 64 games this past season, a sharp decline from his 89-point campaign the previous season.

Ellias Pettersson's form will be vital for the Canucks in upcoming season

Another factor contributing to his underwhelming production was a lingering knee injury, which caused him to miss the final 12 games.

His return to form is vital for the Canucks' success in the 2025-26 season. A resurgent Pettersson can energize Vancouver's passionate fanbase, restoring confidence in a high-pressure market.

His ability to overcome last season's physical and mental challenges will be crucial in determining the team's ability to rebound and compete. The Canucks last made the playoffs in the 2023-24 season after finishing atop the Pacific Division, winning their division title in franchise history.

However, last term, they finished fifth in the Pacific Division with a 38-30-14 record and 90 points. It will be interesting to see how the Canucks perform under new coach Adam Foote, who replaced Rick Tocchet after his contract expired at the end of the season.

