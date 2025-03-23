"A love letter to boston": Charlie Coyle's wife Danielle pens emotional note after ex-Bruins star starts new chapter in Colorado

Former Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on trade deadline. Following an almost six-year stint in Boston, Coyle has now started a new chapter in Colorado.

On Saturday, Charlie Coyle’s wife, Danielle, posted throwback pictures on Instagram featuring some of their most memorable moments in Boston. In the caption, she added an emotional note:

“A love letter to Boston 🫶🏻 six years of growing from just us two into a real family here. I’m so grateful for this city that we will always consider home. I will miss it more than I could have ever imagined!”

One of the pictures showed Charlie and Danielle standing on the ice at Fenway Park, with Charlie wearing a Boston Bruins jersey. Another featured the entrance of North Station with a 2018 Stanley Cup Final sign above the doors.

The next one saw Danielle posing with several partners of Bruins players posing together in matching jackets. Another photo displayed a magazine cover for “In Boston” featuring Charlie and Danielle Coyle with their two golden retrievers.

Danielle posted one click from a packed TD Garden with fans watching a Boston Bruins game. The next one showed Danielle with a friend in custom Bruins jackets with "Coyle" and "Hall" written on the back. Another slide saw a scenic winter view of a pathway and the Boston skyline in the background.

One of the pictures showed Charlie Coyle holding his daughter Lilia on the ice at TD Garden. The last couple of slides saw Lilia at home and at a Bruins game, wearing her Daddy’s No. 13.

Charlie Coyle boarded the same plane as Brandon Carlo after the trade

Ex-Bruins forward Brandon Carlo was among the names who were traded away from Boston during the trade window. Coyle shared that both he and Carlo were on the same flight after their moves.

Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Carlo, meanwhile, was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Speaking to the media, Coyle mentioned it was unusual to go from being teammates to facing each other on the ice.

“It's just funny how it works sometimes. He's your teammate, one of your good friends, and the next night, you're playing against them in the corners with them and going at it,” he said.

He also mentioned that traveling with Carlo helped them process the trade as both had family in Boston and were adjusting to the change together. The two players were on the same flight because of an upcoming game between Colorado and Toronto at the time.

