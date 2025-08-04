  • home icon
  "A million times yes!": Bowen Bryam proposes to girlfriend Kailey at romantic location in British Columbia

"A million times yes!": Bowen Bryam proposes to girlfriend Kailey at romantic location in British Columbia

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 04, 2025 13:47 GMT
Bowen Bryam proposes to girlfriend Kailey at romantic location in British Columbia
Bowen Bryam proposes to girlfriend Kailey at romantic location in British Columbia [via IG/@kaileyrankin]

Earlier this weekend, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kailey Rankin at Christina Lake, British Columbia. On Sunday, Kailey shared a carousel of three photos on Instagram capturing the emotional moment.

In the first photo, Byram was seen down on one knee holding out a ring as he proposed to Kailey on a dock by the lake. Kailey had her hands covering her mouth in emotion standing in a white summer dress.

The second photo showed the couple embracing tightly, both smiling as they knelt on the dock surrounded by a simple setup with flowers and framed photos. In the third photo, Kailey was in Bowen’s arms as he lifted her up while they shared a kiss.

“A million times yes! Forever with my best friend 🤍,” she captioned the post.
Kailey later shared several stories from the special day. The first story appeared to be a screenshot from a video call. Kailey was seen holding up her hand to show off her new engagement ring while Bowen stood behind her smiling.

via Instagram/@kaileyrankin
via Instagram/@kaileyrankin

The second story showed the couple seated together on a boat in the golden hour. The final story saw Kailey celebrating with a group of friends. She hugged several of her friends while a photographer captured the moment.

Bowen Byram and Kailey Rankin attended JT Comper’s wedding

Earlier last month, Detroit Red Wings forward JT Compher tied the knot with his longtime partner Sydney Badger in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by family, friends and several NHL players.

Among those in attendance were Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry and former Colorado Avalanche teammate Bowen Byram. Byram was joined by his partner Kailey Rankin.

Jeff’s wife Julie Petry later shared snaps from the wedding on her Instagram. In one story, she posted a group photo featuring Avalanche players and their partners dressed in colorful formal wear. Julie wore a hot pink ankle-length dress, while Jeff sported a light-colored suit.

“Couple of honorary members of this sacred Colorado crew for the weekend... what a fun group!” she wrote in the caption.
“Hockey wedding szn is the best season,” she added, followed by another post captioned, “Mr. & Mrs. ♥,” tagging the newlyweds.
via Instagram /@petryjules, @kaileyrankin
via Instagram /@petryjules, @kaileyrankin

Kailey Rankin also shared a sweet moment from the reception showing Compher gently kissing Sydney on the temple.

JT Compher and Bowen Byram shared a Stanley Cup win with the Avalanche in 2022 before Compher joined the Red Wings in 2023.

