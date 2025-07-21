"Hockey wedding szn is the best": Jeff Petry and wife Julie join 'scared Colorado crew' at JT Comper's wedding

This weekend, Detroit Red Wings forward JT Compher tied the knot with his longtime partner Sydney Badger in a romantic outdoor ceremony attended by friends, family and a number of fellow NHLers. Among the wedding guests were defenseman Jeff Petry and his former Avs teammate Bowen Byram.

Jeff Petry’s wife Julie shared a couple of stories on her Instagram from the event. She posted a group photo featuring a mix of Avs players and their partners dressed in colorful formal attire. Jeff and Julie posed with the group.

“Couple of honorary members of this sacred Colorado crew for the weekend... what a fun group!” she wrote in the caption.

Julie Petry wore a hot pink ankle-length spaghetti strap dress while Jeff donned a light colored suit.

“Hockey wedding szn is the best season,” she added under the photo.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Julie posted a candid shot of the newlyweds embracing with Compher standing behind Sydney in his tuxedo as she smiled in her sleek off-the-shoulder gown. She capitone it:

“Mr. & Mrs. ♥” tagging the couple.

Bowen Byram’s partner Kailey Rankin also shared a sweet snap of the bride and groom, showing Compher planting a kiss on his new wife’s temple during the reception. She captioned the moment:

“The Comphers 🤍🏔️.”

JT Compher, who played several seasons with the Avalanche before joining the Red Wings in 2023, shared championship success with Byram in Colorado where they won the Stanley Cup in 2022. He was teammates with Petry in Detroit who has now signed a new deal with the Florida Panthers.

Panthers sent a welcome gift to Jeff Petry and family

Last week, the Florida Panthers gave a warm welcome to defenseman Jeff Petry and his wife Julie after his recent signing with the team. Julie shared a photo of the surprise gift on her Instagram story, offering fans a peek into their first days in South Florida.

The welcome package included a bottle of red wine, a black Yeti cooler bag and two caps. One cap featured the Panthers logo in red, while the other was a cream-and-red "Stay True Co." design with a "Palm Tree Crew" label.

A red Panthers towel was also part of the bundle. A handwritten note was placed on top, reading:

“Jeff + Jules, Welcome to the Panthers family! From the Florida Hockey Ops Team.”

Julie expressed her appreciation in the story. She wrote:

“Thank you @flapanthers for the warmest welcome! Already speaking our love language: wine + @yeti + cool swag ❤️ @jeffpetry26”

Petry signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth $775,000 this summer. The 37-year-old played 44 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, finishing with one goal and seven assists. Before that, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers.

