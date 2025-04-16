"A star was born”: Jeff Petry’s wife Jules reacts to son Blake's jumbotron feature

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry’s family was in attendance during their Monday night game against the Dallas Stars. It was a special night for his son Blake who was featured on the huge jumbotron at the arena.

Ad

Jeff Petry’s wife Jules shared a series of stores on her Instagram account on Tuesday, featuring their gameday experience. One of the stories showed Blake on the Jumbotron at Little Caesars Arena.

“But then a ⭐️ was born,” Jules captioned the story.

via Instagram /@petryjules

She then posted a close-up of his happy face up on the big screen. In the caption, Jules wrote:

Ad

Trending

“The night Blake became that Jumbotron kid”

She also shared another story where he threw his hands up in total excitement and she teased that they would be discussing the special moment in the next episode of her podcast, Never Offside.

“Will 💯 be talking about this & Jeff's reaction during the game on 🧡 @neveroffsidepod,” Jules wrote.

In another click, Jules was seen smiling with Blake grabbing her from behind and mid-scream with his little Red Wings jersey on, while Jules joked about having spent the night wrangling him.

Ad

via Instagram /@petryjules

The next story showed Blake leaning back on a railing, and the last story was a short clip featuring Blake standing on the steps clapping and beaming.

Ad

Jeff Petry pens sweet message on Jules’ 36th birthday

Earlier last month, Julie Petry celebrated her 36th birthday with her family and close friends. Her husband Jeff shared a special Instagram post with a carousel of pictures on his account on the special occasion.

One of the pictures showed Julie with their four sons in front of a “36” balloon display. Another showed her in a green dress walking along a city sidewalk. There were also images of her skiing, baking cookies with her children in matching pajamas, and watching a hockey game wearing a Red Wings jacket while holding one of her sons.

Ad

“Happy Birthday to my incredible wife @petryjules!You’re the heart of our family and the best mom to our boys,” he wrote.

“We are so lucky to see your hard work and dedication every single day. Here’s to another great and successful year ahead!”

Julie and Jeff met at Michigan State University in 2010. They got married on July 6, 2012, and now have four sons, Boyd, Barrett, Bowen and Blake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama