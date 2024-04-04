Aaron Ekblad injury update: Panthers' Paul Maurice reveals Panthers defenseman set to miss time ahead of playoffs

The latest updates concerning Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad's injury status have surfaced. The news indicates his expected absence leading up to the playoffs. Coach Paul Maurice said Ekblad will be sidelined until the first game of the playoffs.

NHL insider Katie Engleson shared the news on X.

"Per HC Paul Maurice, Aaron Ekblad will most likely be out until game 1 of the playoffs. Maurice said he is quite confident Ekblad will be 100% and ready for game 1."

Team reporter Jameson Olive has quoted Maurice in his recent tweet.

"This is not new and it's not unknown to us, what it is. He's got a real good handle on how long it's going to take. He's progressing really well."

The specifics of Aaron Ekblad's injury have so far remained undisclosed, hinting at a possible salary cap circumvention, according to some fans.

A fan, @leafsplswin responded to Engleson's tweet,

Aaron Ekblad's absence will be felt by the squad, given his stellar performance this season, which included 51 games and four goals, 14 assists, and 98 shots on goal.

Aaron Ekblad suffered the injury in a 5-3 loss to the Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens won 5-3 over the Florida Panthers.

Nick Suzuki's two goals in the second period, supported by stellar goaltending from Sam Montembeault with 37 saves, secured the Canadiens' victory.

On the Panthers' side, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, and Anton Lundell scored, but it wasn't enough. Florida experienced issues with important players absent due to illness or injury, including top forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe.

“I’m not concerned," Maurice said. "We understand where we’re at. The team’s a little bit snarly, and we didn’t have enough in the tank to even show that snarl tonight, but they’re fine, they’re gonna be just fine. Everybody relax.”

The game saw a total of 66 minutes in penalties.

“The way things are going now somebody would take a shot off a foot and break a bone in his foot, so I’m not risking it," Maurice said. "We’re not all in on this — just get the hell off the ice before somebody else gets hurt.”

The Panthers are set to face the Ottawa Senators next.