"Absolute beatdown by the Florida Panthers": Kevin Bieksa weighs in on NY Rangers' Game 1 ECFs loss 

The New York Rangers suffered a 3-0 loss at home against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. NHL analyst Kevin Bieska had his say on the game, calling it a one-sided beating.

While speaking on the first games of the Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Sportsnet, Bieska weighed in on the Rangers’ dismal outing:

“Well, the ending was — it felt like a beatdown for the Florida Panthers,” Bieska said.

He mentioned how, despite being down 3-0 at home, the Rangers didn’t put up much of a fight in the final period. Instead of responding with strong shifts or physical play, they were dominated by Florida's fourth line.

Bieska said:

“And I think with the way they ended this last period, down 3-0, on home ice, Game 1, you’d think they would go down swinging and at least have a good shift, some zone time, some physicality. But no, New York on the receiving end of the fourth line here by Florida.”

He also pointed out the Rangers’ lack of response, even after a big hit by Niko Mikkola with just seconds left. Bieska mentioned that it showed just how thoroughly they were outplayed by the Panthers:

“It's just insult to injury for me, if I'm the Rangers, on home ice. And then Mikula, just as there's about three seconds left in the game, Mikula throws this big hit. Clean hit, great hit, but still, there was no New York Ranger within two zones of them. Nobody has a talk with them. Nobody gives them a dirty look. Absolute beatdown by the Florida Panthers tonight.”

Panelist Luke Gazdic then noted the team lacked energy and had minimal offensive pressure, failing to make use of their power plays and missing key contributions from players like Artemi Panarin.

Gazdic also emphasized that, despite inserting Matt Rempe into the lineup, it’s about the team’s overall mindset and energy, which were absent. He acknowledged Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s strong play but stressed that the Rangers failed to respond effectively throughout the game.

Kevin Bieska weighs in on Rangers failing to pressure Sergei Bobrovsky

Panelist Jennifer Botterill also praised Bobrovsky's performance, noting how his solid and assertive play in goal neutralized the Rangers' offensive efforts. She highlighted that Bobrovsky’s excellent positioning and key saves, including on breakaways, kept the New York Rangers from scoring:

“The chances that the Rangers did generate, I feel like Bobrovsky was the answer,” Botterill said. “I mean, he was great, he was solid, his positioning was assertive, and so I feel like they just couldn't get the look that they wanted offensively.”

However, Kevin Bieksa pointed out that, despite Bobrovsky's outstanding performance, the Rangers did not make it difficult enough for him with a lack of shots made in Game 1:

“When you're on home ice, Game 1 of the conference finals, your hits plus shots cannot be at 51. 51 was their total shots plus hits. They should have at least 50 hits in my opinion, and they didn't get enough shots. Brodsky is feeling it right now. Somebody has to get in his eyes,” Bieska said.

Kevin Bieska stressed that someone needed to disrupt Bobrovsky's focus and vision, but the Rangers failed to do so, making it easier for him to dominate the game.

The Rangers will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday at Madison Square Garden.