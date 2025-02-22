"Absolute blast meeting you": Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca links up with Canadian country singer Brett Kissel on 4 Nations final night

Canadian superstar Brad Marchand’s family was in attendance at TD garden on Thursday for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament final. After the game, Marchand’s sister Rebecca linked up with Canadian country musician and singer Brett Kissel during the team’s post-win celebrations.

On Friday, Kissel posted a selfie with Rebecca Marchand on his Instagram where they both wore red Team Canada jerseys. Brett also wore a black cap with "ALBERTA" written on it.

“Shoutout to Marchy’s sister Rebecca @marchandrealtor,” he wrote in the caption.

Rebecca reposted the story on her own account. She wrote a note of her own in her caption:

“Absolute blast meeting you @brettkissel”

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

Kissel later linked up with Canadian superstar and OT hero of the game Connor McDavid. The country singer posed for a picture with the entire McDavid family, where Lauren Kyle, Brian, Kelly and Cameron McDavid were also present:

"Love the family!" Kissel captioned the story.

via Instagram /@brettkissel

Brad Marchand and family celebrate championship victory in Boston

Brad Marchand celebrated Team Canada’s thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA with his family at TD Garden. After the game, Marchand’s wife Katrina shared a series of stories on her Instagram account.

In one photo, the family posed proudly with the championship trophy. Katrina, wearing a brown sweater and beige pants, stood beside her son Sloane, who wore a red Team Canada jersey and held the trophy.

Marchand, sporting a white "Champions" shirt and cap, stood next to them with his hand around Sloane. Their daughter Sawyer held a Canadian flag and a whistle while wearing a red jacket.

via Instagram /@kasloane

Katrina also shared a post on her stories featuring pictures from their celebration at Banners Kitchen & Tap, where Marchand was seen with a bottle of Ferrari Trento and pouring champagne from the 4 Nations Cup for a fan. Another photo showed Brad and Katrina smiling together.

It was indeed a special night for Brad Marchand, as Canadian captain Sidney Crosby handed the trophy to Marchand first after Team Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off victory. Crosby later explained that it felt right to pass the trophy to Marchand in his home city of Boston:

“We were in Boston, he was an older guy. I'd say him or Dewy (Drew Doughty) would be the two that I'd probably hand it off too. Him being in his home building here, and being right next to me worked out well,” Crosby said.

After Crosby lifted the trophy, he passed it to Marchand, who then gave it to Drew Doughty. It is worth noting that Crosby, Marchand and Doughty are the only remaining players from Canada’s 2016 World Cup-winning roster who are still playing for the national team.

