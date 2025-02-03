"Absolute disgrace", "Completely justified": Internet divided as Vancouver Canucks fans boo US National Anthem before game vs Red Wings

NHL fans on the internet were divided after Vancouver Canucks fans booed the U.S. National Anthem at Rogers Arena ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The incident follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of steep tariffs on Canada. Hockey fans in Ottawa also booed the Star-Spangled Banner during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild at Canadian Tire Centre.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Notably, the booing was not limited only to the NHL, but it also continued during a Toronto Raptors NBA game as the trade war between the two nations heated up.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Vancouver Canucks fans booing the U.S. National anthem.

One tweeted:

"Absolute disgrace by the fans. No respect for the anthem singer, leave politics out of hockey."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Loved it. Completely justified."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X, with one fan blasting the 'disrespectful' booing:

"Shouldn't boo national anthems... its so damn disrespectful. Doesn't matter what's going on politically." a third fan commented.

"Hopefully the anthem singer took it for what it was, a form of protest, not her rendition," another X user wrote.

Meanwhile, a couple of fans defended the Canadians' protest.

"Completely justified and symbolic that Canadians are not happy with there president not that we hate Americans but don’t forget to add they cheered the singer as well," one opined.

"Canadians can protest the idiotic American government in a couple of ways. With their wallets and their voices. Booing the anthem is a way of protesting government action. It’s not a shot at Americans individually," another chimed in.

The tariffs imposed by the Trump government on all Canadian imports are set to take effect from Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback