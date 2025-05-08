Fans went bonkers following NHL referees’ embellishment call on Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues during the second period of the Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 2 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Here’s a look at the hit:

The Maple Leafs’ Scott Laughton leveled Rodrigues into the boards, leading the NHL officials to assign Laughton a four-minute double-minor for roughing. Meanwhile, Rodrigues was assessed a minor penalty for embellishment.

That call by the NHL officials did not sit well with fans. Here’s a look at what some displeased observers had to say on social media:

“Absolutely brutal officiating,” a fan commented on X.

“Ask Bettman what he thinks of it. Does he still think the NHL has the best refs in sports?” this fan wrote.

“The embellishment call was ridiculous,” another fan posted.

Meanwhile, other fans voiced their opinions, stating that the play was just another hockey play in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here’s a look at these fans’ comments:

“Pretty par for the course these playoffs,” a fan remarked.

“Incidental contact. Just a hockey play,” this fan chimed in.

“Prison rules tonight!” another fan stated.

Rodrigues left for the dressing room but returned to the game. He played just under nine minutes on the night across 15 shifts.

NHL referees under fire for perceived poor performance

NHL officials have come under fire from fans for their perceived poor performance - Source: Imagn

Blasting NHL referees is nothing new in hockey, especially during the Stanley Cup playoffs. But the Sam Bennett elbow to Maple Leafs’ netminder Anthony Stolarz in Game 1 of the Leafs-Panther series has drawn particular ire from fans and analysts.

In a piece published in The Athletic on May 6, NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston looked into the non-call on Bennett's elbow to Stolarz. The piece highlighted both sides of the equation as opinions differ vastly from one perspective to another.

LeBrun and Johnston agreed that the play demanded review from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS), but added that, according to sources, Bennett would not face any supplemental discipline.

The Panthers have already suffered on suspension this postseason. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad got a two-game ban for a hit on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brandon Hagel.

All told, the non-call on the ice and the lack of supplemental discipline from the DoPS has raised further questions among fans and observers. But as LeBrun and Johnston concluded, NHL referees’ performance is a subjective matter that depends on the angle from which it is viewed.

