"Absolutely crushing it": Internet approves of Paul Bissonnette joining Nickelback on stage to jam to 'Rockstar'

Paul Bissonnette brought his energy to the stage with the Canadian rock band Nickelback. He joined them to sing "Rockstar" and had fun. Barstool Sports shared a video of Bissonnette on X.

He held a mic in his right hand and drinks in his left. He jumped around and sang while the screen behind him showed his performance.

Barstool captioned the post:

“A rockstar on TV and now a Rockstar on stage with Nickelback. What can’t @BizNasty2point0 do?”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Soon after the video of Biz singing on stage surfaced on the Internet, fans joined in the comment section to share their opinions.

“Absolutely crushing it! Multitalented legend!” One fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“@BizNasty2point0 just fits in wherever he goes. He’s a national treasure in 2 different countries. That’s tough!” Another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"they would've unironically been better than kendrick for the super bowl." a fan said.

"Biz is living the Canadian dream right there" one fan mentioned.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"This is awesome" a fan reacted positively.

"@BizNasty2point0 this might be the most canadian shit ever" another fan reacted.

"That’s just karaoke level singing 😂" a fan mentioned.

Paul Bissonnette's restaurant fight video surfaced in December

In the second week of December, Sean Rice released a video of Paul Bissonnette’s fight with six men. The incident happened on November 24 at a Houston restaurant and continued into a CVS parking lot.

The video, posted by 12News, shows Bissonnette shirtless and being chased before the group attacks him.

Expand Tweet

Scottsdale police arrested Henry Mesker, John Carroll, William Carroll, Danny Bradley, Edward Jennings and Sean Daley on assault charges. Some also faced disorderly conduct charges. Daley was charged with a felony for carrying a fake military ID.

Bissonnette said the men were “drunk golfers” causing trouble at the restaurant. He claimed he stepped in when they harassed staff. The fight then spilled outside, where he was kicked in the head and neck. He described his injuries on Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast.

“I get up and I go over," the NHL insider said. "I grab the guy’s arm and I say, ‘Listen buddy, if you keep harassing and assaulting the staff here, we’re gonna go outside and we’re gonna have some problems. The minute that left my mouth, the guy beside him starts throwing punches. And next thing you know there’s about four guys swinging at me.”

The case is ongoing and Paul Bissonnette is adamant about getting the culprits punished.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback