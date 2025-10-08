  • home icon
  • "Absolutely disgraceful", "New coach, same result": Blueshirts fans dejected as NY Rangers suffer shutout loss to Penguins in season opener

"Absolutely disgraceful", "New coach, same result": Blueshirts fans dejected as NY Rangers suffer shutout loss to Penguins in season opener

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 08, 2025 03:42 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Blueshirts fans dejected as NY Rangers suffer shutout loss to Penguins in season opener - Source: Imagn

Blueshirts fans were dejected as the NY Rangers suffered a 3-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden in the NHL 2025-26 season opener on Tuesday.

It marked the debut of Mike Sullivan as Rangers head coach, who previously spent ten seasons with the Penguins, winning two Stanley Cups. Meanwhile, Dan Muse, a former Rangers assistant coach, celebrated his first win as Penguins coach.

Here's how NY Rangers fans on X (formerly Twitter) described their blowout season-opening defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins at home.

One tweeted:

"Absolutely disgraceful (minus Igor) the lights were too bright for the Rangers tonight. We Could have made a statement in the inaugural game for the centennial season."
Another chimed in:

"New coach, same result. Almost like the person building the team assembled a dumpster fire."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Can’t think of a better way to commemorate 100 years of Rangers hockey than by getting shut out by some goalie you’ve never heard of," a third fan wrote.
"As a lifelong Rangers fan, I will not be renewing my season tickets aslong as JT Miller is captain. They should trade him to the San Jose Sharks, who’m know how to run a mega dynasty," one X user posted.
"Miller have sand in his boots? Looked 3 steps slow all night and not engaged. Passenger," one fan wrote.
"Can someone please explain to me what we are watching here? I mean what is this team? Are we rebuilding? We sure ain’t contenders. Why did we bring in a “win now” coach who hasn’t won anything in 9 years. I have really bad pre lockout vibes right now," another chimed in.

The NY Rangers play the Buffalo Sabres next at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Arturs Silvos shines as Pittsburgh Penguins shut out NY Rangers in the season opener

Arturs Silovs made 25 saves in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-0 shutout win over the NY Rangers at MSG. Justin Brazeau scored in his Penguins debut to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at 19:28 of the first period.

After a goalless second period, Brazeau tallied his second goal, an empty-netter, at 18:14 of the third period to make it 2-0 for Pittsburgh. Blake Lizotte sealed the 3-0 victory with another empty-net goal at 18:42, with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Justin Barzeau and Evgeni Malkin notched two points apiece in the game. The Penguins host the NY Islanders at PPG Paints Arena next on Thursday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

