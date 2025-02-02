"Absolutely disgusting", "I don't blame them": Netizens divided as Canadian fans boo US national anthem during Senators-Wild game in Ottawa

The United States national anthem ‘Star Spangled Banner’ was met with boos and jeers when performed before an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild in Canada.

The divisive reaction comes on the heels of President Trump's decision to impose 25% tariff tax on Canadian exports to the US.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the American anthem played in the Canadian capital's 20,000-seat arena for the Senators game, loud booing could be heard on the TV broadcast and from videos taken by spectators inside. The anthem was performed by singer Mandia.

Reactions on social media reflected the contentiousness of the situation. Some condemned the display as disrespectful, with one fan writing:

“Absolutely disgusting”

Expand Tweet

Another fan, though, argued that the booing was justified given the economic impact of the new US tariffs.

Here are some fan reactions in the Senators-Wild game:

"Trudeau has divided within and now with the United States… He’s been promoting it all week. For a guy who quit, he’s been extra chatty. Trudeau has made his bed and unfortunately we are the ones who will lay in it," one fan wrote.

"It’s because they’ve been lied to about the border problem and the reason for the tariffs. They need to overhaul their government if they want to survive," another fan wrote.

"They are NOT booing the American National Anthem. They are booing donald trump," a user commented.

"Canadians, historically have never been the sharpest tool in the shed. Just saying. Still love you," another fan wrote.

Similarly, fans also booed in the game between the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings in Calgary.

Justin Trudeau responds to Trump’s tariff as fans boo US Anthem in Ottawa Senators-Wild game

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Donald Trump’s newly announced tariff, assuring Canadians that the country is prepared to respond.

"No one — on either side of the border — wants to see American tariffs on Canadian goods. I met with our Canada-U.S. Council today. We’re working hard to prevent these tariffs, but if the United States moves ahead, Canada’s ready with a forceful and immediate response," Trudeau wrote.

Expand Tweet

He met with provincial leaders and his cabinet to discuss the economic impact and said that he would soon speak with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum. Trudeau emphasized that Canada doesn't want this trade conflict but is ready to take action if necessary.

Trudeau is expected to address Canadians later in the evening regarding the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback