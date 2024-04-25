"Absolutely horrible goaltending" - Edmonton Oilers fans criticize Stuart Skinner's netminding after 5-4 OT loss to Kings in Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of their best-of-seven playoff series. This outcome left fans disappointed and questioning the performance of goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Anze Kopitar delivered the game-winning goal in overtime to even the series.

Expand Tweet

Skinner allowed five goals on 26 shots faced. Skinner’s performance led to an outcry from Oilers fans on social media, with one fan bluntly stating:

"Absolutely horrible goaltending."

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggests Calvin Picard to start the next game.

"Pickard should get the start tomorrow, Skinner clearly does not realize the magnitude of playoff hockey. Absolute garbage effort."

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions to Stuart Skinner's performance:

"Absolute garbage from Stu tonight. Getting outplayed by Talbot is not a good sign at all. The team is ready but the goaltending is not, onto game 3 but come on man". one fan wrote on X.

"Atta boy skinner. Pickard next game??" another fan wrote.

"This loss is absolutely all on Stuart Skinner. That’s it." one fan wrote.

"Yo skinner we can’t win a cup giving up 4+ goals a night man.." a user wrote.

Despite the Oilers' offensive efforts, with Dylan Holloway scoring two goals and Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak each contributing one, it wasn't enough to secure the victory.

With the series now tied, the Oilers will head to Los Angeles for Game 3.

Stuart Skinner’s Oilers 5-4 overtime loss the Kings

Adrian Kempe gave the Kings an early 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the first period. He snapped a shot glove side past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner off a feed from Anze Kopitar. Kempe struck again later in the period, deflecting in a saucer pass from Kopitar on a 3-on-2 rush to make it 2-0.

The Oilers cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the first when Brett Kulak skated into a drop pass from Leon Draisaitl and beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick's blocker side with a slap shot. But Drew Doughty responded 29 seconds later, sliding a shot five-hole on Skinner after having his stick lifted on a breakaway.

In the second, Dylan Holloway brought the Oilers within 3-2 by beating Quick under the glove on a wrist shot. Zach Hyman then tied it 3-3 on the power play, burying a one-timer off a pass from Draisaitl.

However, Kevin Fiala put Los Angeles back in front 4-3 early in the third with a surprising one-timer from the right boards. Holloway evened the score 4-4 minutes later, roofing a shot glove side.

The game went to overtime, where Kopitar delivered the dagger for the Kings just 2:07 in, giving Los Angeles the 5-4 victory and tying the series at 1-1.