Adam Henrique injury update: Insider delivers optimism around Oilers star's return for Stars series

Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique will be back against the Dallas Stars, insider Jason Gregor reports. While it is not precisely known when Adam Henrique will be back, the expectation is that Henrique will be back at some point during the Oilers-Stars Western Conference Final series.

"Henrique is making progress. He will play in series v. Dallas. Not sure if it will be Game 1 though. They will monitor him the next few days, but he is getting closer and will play in the series," Jason Gregor posted on X.

Henrique's progress should be welcome news to the Oilers. Edmonton rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks. However, the Dallas Stars will prove to be a tough opponent. So, having Adam Henrique back will boost Edmonton’s bottom six.

Adam Henrique hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Oilers-Canucks second-round series due to an ankle injury, sidelining him for multiple games.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblach confirmed that Henrique remained unavailable prior to Game 7 against Vancouver, Sportsnet reported.

The Stars and Oilers kick off their third-round series on Thursday night in Dallas. The Oilers are coming off an exciting Game 7 victory, while Dallas has had the luxury of a few additional days of rest. The Stars last played on May 17, when they eliminated the Colorado Avalanche.

Adam Henrique’s valuable depth role in Edmonton

Adam Henrique joined the Oilers at the trade deadline. His role has predominantly been on the third line, playing a checking role.

At 34, Henrique provides a veteran presence, allowing coach Knoblauch to deploy him in tough situations against other teams’ key pieces.

As Luke Gazdic pointed out on the Daily Faceoff:

"Kris Knoblauch wants to use (Henrique) against top units, and that’s what Adam can bring you: strength up the middle."

Gazdic went on to point out that Henrique is a significant part of the Oilers on and off the ice. That veteran presence is why the Oilers acquired Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline.

Thus far, Henrique has contributed one goal and one assist in six playoff games. But Henrique’s role isn’t to light up the scoresheet. That’s what Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are for.

Henrique is on the team to provide stability and veteran leadership. He’s been a positive influence on the Oilers squad.

As McDavid pointed out on NHL.com regarding Henrique’s presence:

"He does some really good things. Just a hard player to play against. He makes it hard for the other team."

The Oilers hope to make it hard on the Dallas Stars. With both teams aspiring to win the Cup this year, the Western Conference finals should provide plenty of opportunities for Henrique to be difficult to play against once he gets back into the lineup.