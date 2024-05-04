"Adin Hill MVP" - NHL fans hail goalie as Vegas Golden Knights force Game 7 with 2-0 win vs Dallas Stars

The Vegas Golden Knights lived to fight another day, beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 on Friday, forcing a decisive Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Adin Hill was the hero for Vegas, stopping all 23 shots he faced to record his first shutout in the playoff series and third in his postseason career.

NHL fans praised Hill's stellar performance on social media. One fan said:

"Adin Hill MVP LETS GO KNIGHTS!!!." Recognizing the netminder's pivotal role in extending the series.

Another commented:

"ADIN HILL SHUTOUT!!! WE ARE STILL ALIVE!!!"

Here are some fan reactions to Golden Knights Game 6 win:

"PLAYOFF ADIN HILL ACTIVATED" one fan wrote on X.

"Adin Hill really stepped up when we needed him tonight.That proves that we have two brilliant goaltenders that can save us if it’s a close game. Hopefully we can win game 7 and go deeper into the Stanley cup playoffs." another fan wrote.

"LTIR is the difference in surviving elimination. Every goal was by people over the cap." a user wrote.

"Next time people want to call for the firing of Cassidy and complain about Hill starting or anybody else, just be quiet. 🤫 You don’t know more than this Stanley-Cup-winning coaching staff." another user wrote.

Adin Hill forces Game 7 against the Stars

The game remained scoreless until the third period when defenseman Noah Hanifin broke the deadlock with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot at 9:54.

With time winding down and the Stars desperate to equalize, Mark Stone sealed victory for Vegas by scoring an empty-net goal at 19:41, ensuring a 2-0 win and setting the stage for a thrilling Game 7 showdown.

Hill stood tall, making several spectacular saves, including denying Tyler Seguin on a breakaway. Mark Stone provided him commendable support, clearing the puck off the goal line to preserve the lead.

Both teams had taken 18 shots each going into the third period. The Golden Knights then took charge in the final stretch, outshooting the Stars 12-5.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made 28 saves despite ending up on the losing side. Stars coach Peter DeBoer acknowledged Hill's impact on the game:

"We had enough chances to stick a few in the net. Credit to Hill for making some saves.

"We've got to finish on opportunities when you get them at this point in the series because they're few and far between, and we had some good looks tonight."

With the series tied at 3-3, the stage is set for a thrilling Game 7 in Dallas.