Adrian Kempe’s wife Sian flaunts baby bump in stunning casual fit as she shares pregnancy update

Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe’s wife Sian shared a photo flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. Sian, who is in the later stages of pregnancy, shared the photo on her Instagram story.

Ad

(Credit: IG/@siannickson)

The mirror selfie shows Sian dressed in blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a brown jacket posing for the photo. She is expected to give birth in the summer.

Ad

Trending

Sian, a model and influencer, had announced her and Adrian’s “surprise” wedding, which reportedly occurred during the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February, on social media.

“surpriseeee. & i love you forever! @adriankempe,” the post caption read.

The photos in the post showed the couple in Beverly Hills, California. Sian was wearing a white dress and holding a bouquet. Kempe was dressed in a white T-shirt and wearing dark pants. The first photo was a close-up of the couple’s hands with both of them wearing their wedding bands.

Ad

Ad

Adrien Kempe had two assists for the Kings during their 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. This took his tally to 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points from 69 games this season.

The Kings won their sixth game in a row, and have now won eight of their previous nine in the league and have a 39-21-9 record in 69 games this season so far. They also extended their home point streak to 14 games, during which their record has been 11-0-3.

Ad

The Kings are now tied for second with the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division, having played one game fewer. This was also their second straight 7-2 win after they beat the Carolina Hurricanes with a similar scoreline on Saturday.

Adrian Kempe and Sian announced they were expecting their child in September

In an adorable Instagram post last September, Adrian Kempe and his wife announced that they were expecting their first child.

Ad

“+1💗”. The post caption read.

Ad

The post featured a black-and-white collage of the couple with an ultrasound of the baby.

Adrian Kempe and Sian revealed their relationship in 2020. The couple has been active on social media and shares snapshots from their lives. Sian, a Toronto native, began modeling in high school and continued the same in college. She earned a Fashion Business Industry degree while studying at George Brown College from 2016 to 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama