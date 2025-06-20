"Ain't getting a cup in Winnipeg" - NHL fans react as Jonathan Toews signs 1-year deal with Jets despite interest from Maple Leafs

Jonathan Toews is returning to the NHL to play for the Winnipeg Jets on a one-year deal starting July 1. Toews was born in Winnipeg and grew up in the St. Vital area. The Jets shared the news on their official X account with the message:

“The kid from St. Vital is coming home.”

Toews won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. He took time off during the 2024-25 season to focus on his health. He signed with the Jets despite interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs and other teams. He has won three Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy.

NHL fans quickly reacted online. Some fans were excited, while others made jokes.

“He ain't getting a cup in Winnipeg lol.” One fan said.

"Yes! 4th line center achieved!" Another fan posted.

"Happy for him." a fan simply wrote.

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans to Jonathan Toews' signing by Jets:

"Go get em @JonathanToews ! Looking forward to your returns to the UC! Forever a Blackhawk! #Blackhawks" a fan wrote.

"While this is exciting news he is 37 years old. Let’s see how the pre-season goes. There’s a very real chance that he gets assigned to the Manitoba Moose or he may even realize that his career is over & that he should retire. My guess is that he’s signing at PTO for the preseason" one fan said.

"Extremely happy for Tazer. Itll be weird seeing him in a different jersey but I can’t WAIT to welcome him back to Chicago with a 5 minute standing ovation his first game back at the UC." a fan reacted.

Toews is expected to bring experience and leadership to the Jets, who exited the playoffs in the second round, despite winning the Presidents' Trophy. His return adds depth to the Jets' roster.

Insider Pierre LeBrun initially announced Jonathan Toews' potential return

In the second week of June, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared an update on Jonathan Toews. He said Toews was fully committed to making an NHL return after his long hiatus from the NHL.

"What I know is that, when the news first got out a couple weeks ago, he was 100% committed to coming back," LeBrun said on TSN's "OverDrive. "I mean, the agent for Jonathan says is one exploring."

Several teams showed interest, including the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche. And, now, finally, Toews has chosen his hometown team.

