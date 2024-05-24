Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi proposed a jersey bet to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Thursday before the Stars hosted the Oilers at the American Airlines Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Sohi posted a playful and confident message on X directed at the Mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson. In his tweet, Mayor Sohi expressed excitement for the Western Conference Finals matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, pointing out that Edmonton is the last Canadian team left in the playoffs.

He claimed that Alberta beef and the northern lights are superior to their southern counterparts.

“We already know Alberta beef is better, and the northern lights beat southern heat any day. Next, we're adding Hockey to the list of ways Edmonton is better!” wrote Amarjeet Sohi. “How about a friendly wager? When the Oilers beat the Stars, you have to wear an Oilers jersey and record a video wishing us good luck in the Stanley Cup finals. If your team wins, I'll do the same.”

Mayor Sohi proposed a friendly wager: if the Oilers win, Mayor Johnson would have to wear an Oilers jersey and record a video wishing the Oilers good luck in the Stanley Cup finals. Conversely, if the Stars win, Mayor Sohi would do the same for the Stars. He ended the message by sharing the excitement of himself, his wife, Sarbjeet, and the entire city of Edmonton for the upcoming round.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responded to the wager with a confident reply. He accepted the bet, expressing his anticipation of seeing Mayor Sohi in a Dallas Stars jersey cheering for the Stars in the Stanley Cup finals.

“You have a deal @AmarjeetSohiYEG! I can’t wait to see you in a @DallasStars jersey cheering Dallas on as we play for the @StanleyCup! 🌟🏒Oh, and nobody who has ever eaten both our beef and yours has ever come away thinking Alberta beef is better. But throw some in anyway when you lose. 😉🥩,” wrote Eric Johnson.

Mayor Johnson also took a playful jab at Alberta beef, claiming that anyone who has tried both Texas and Alberta beef would never prefer Alberta's. He cheekily suggested that Mayor Sohi should include some Alberta 'beef' in his concession if the Oilers lose.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Smith honors wager with Edmonton Mayor

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim had initially challenged Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to a friendly wager over the outcome of the second-round playoff series between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

In his challenge, Mayor Sim proposed that if the Canucks won, Mayor Sohi would have to fly the Canucks flag above city hall, wear a Canucks jersey, and Mayor Sim would do the same if the Oilers won.

After the Oilers won the series, Mayor Sim honored the bet by posting a video on X showing the Oilers flag flying at Vancouver City Hall for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. He acknowledged the outcome of the bet and congratulated the Oilers as the last Canadian team standing in the playoffs.

Mayor Sohi responded by praising Mayor Sim's sportsmanship and good spirit, thanking him for honoring the bet.

He also expressed anticipation for the Canucks' performance in the playoffs in 2025 and humorously inquired if the Oilers flag would remain flying until the Stanley Cup finals.